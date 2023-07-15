‘And Just Like That…’ Promo Shows Carrie–Aidan Reunion: ‘Back Where We Started’ (VIDEO)

And Just Like That… another Sex and the City love interest is back in play. John Corbett, who played Aidan Shaw on HBO’s SATC and its second film adaptation, is making a much-anticipated return to the franchise in Max’s AJLT, and a new promo hypes up his debut on the spinoff.

“This feels great,” Aidan tells Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) as he stands in front of her apartment building in Max’s promo. “Back where we started.”

Aidan kisses Carrie on that stoop, and soon, the two are reconnecting, ahem, more intimately.

“Can we talk about Aidan?” Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) asks Carrie. “You’re moving so fast.”

But Carrie is undeterred. “If it feels right, and it does, then why slow it down?” she tells pals Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Seema (Sarita Choudhury).

Corbett’s And Just Like That… return made headlines in August 2022, with Deadline reporting he’d have a “substantial, multi-episode arc.” (His IMDb page shows him popping up in Episode 7, scheduled for July 27, and staying until at least Episode 11.)

The actor appeared in 22 episodes of Sex and the City — earning a Golden Globe nomination for his performance — as Aidan and Carrie got together, broke up, got together, and broke up again. The characters had a chance encounter overseas in the 2010 film Sex and the City 2 but still went their separate ways. Now that Carrie is a widow back on the dating scene in And Just Like That, however, perhaps their timing is just right this time around.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, Corbett and Parker explained how Aidan and Carrie’s relationship has evolved in the sequel series.

“He’s really, really listening to her now,” Corbett said.

Added Parker, “It’s not fevered; it’s not demanding. There’s so much heat between them, but there isn’t that urgency from him.”

