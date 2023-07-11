After not announcing anything in May, Fox has joined the rest of the broadcast networks in announcing its plans for its fall 2023 schedule — and premiere dates.

The slate is strike-proof, filled with animated and unscripted series. (Writers are currently on strike, with the potential for actors to join them after July 12.) That includes the return of The Masked Singer for its 10th season, new series Snake Oil hosted by David Spade, and singing competitions Celebrity Name That Tune and I Can See Your Voice. On the animated side, new comedy Krapopolis is joining Animation Domination.

Fox will also air the following series in the 2023-2024 season: 9-1-1: Lone Star, Accused, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, Animal Control, The Cleaning Lady, Doc, Farmer Wants a Wife, Grimsburg, LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular, Next Level Chef, Rescue: HI-Surf, and We Are Family.

Check out Fox’s fall 2023 premiere dates below.

Tuesday, September 19

8:00 p.m.: Name That Tune (Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: I Can See Your Voice (Season Premiere)

Sunday, September 24 (Immediately Following FOX NFL Doubleheader)

8:00 p.m.: Krapopolis (Special Two-Episode Preview Event) (live in all time zones)

Monday, September 25

8:00 p.m.: Kitchen Nightmares (Series Return/Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (Season Premiere)

Wednesday, September 27

8:00 p.m.: The Masked Singer (Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Snake Oil (Series Premiere)

Thursday, September 28

8:00 p.m.: Hell’s Kitchen (Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: LEGO Masters (Season Premiere)

Fridays (Ongoing)

8:00 p.m.: FOX’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown

Sunday, October 1

8:00 p.m.: The Simpsons (Season Premiere)

8:30 p.m.: Krapopolis (Time Period Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Bob’s Burgers (Season Premiere)

9:30 p.m.: Family Guy (Season Premiere)