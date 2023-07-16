Fall 2023 Premiere Dates: Which New Shows & Seasons Will Debut?

With the ongoing writers and actors’ strikes, it’s unclear when production will begin on new seasons of our favorite shows (and the ones that are set to join the primetime lineup). But that a couple of networks have already released schedules for the fall.

Fox is filled with Animation Domination (including the new Krapopolis) and competition shows. The CW has acquired several shows, including Sullivan’s Crossing (which has already been picked up for a second season).

Below are the fall 2023 premiere dates we know, and be sure to keep checking back for any updates.

Sundays

September 24 (Immediately Following FOX NFL Doubleheader)

8:00 p.m.: Krapopolis (Special Two-Episode Preview Event) (live in all time zones)(Fox)

October 1

8:00 p.m.: The Simpsons (Season Premiere)(Fox)

8:30 p.m.: Krapopolis (Time Period Premiere)(Fox)

9:00 p.m.: Bob’s Burgers (Season Premiere)(Fox)

9:30 p.m.: Family Guy (Season Premiere)(Fox)

Mondays

September 25

8:00 p.m.: Kitchen Nightmares (Series Return/Season Premiere)(Fox)

9:00 p.m.: Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (Season Premiere)(Fox)

October 16

9:30 p.m.: Everyone Else Burns (Series Premiere)(The CW)

Tuesdays

September 5

8:00 p.m.: Inside the NFL (Season Premiere)(The CW)

9:00 p.m.: The Swarm (Series Premiere)(The CW)

September 19

8:00 p.m.: Name That Tune (Season Premiere)(Fox)

9:00 p.m.: I Can See Your Voice (Season Premiere)(Fox)

November 14

9:00 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Season 12 Premiere)(The CW)

Wednesdays

September 27

8:00 p.m.: The Masked Singer (Season Premiere)(Fox)

9:00 p.m.: Snake Oil (Series Premiere)(Fox)

October 4

8:00 p.m.: Sullivan’s Crossing (Series Premiere)(The CW)

9:00 p.m.: The Spencer Sisters (Series Premiere)(The CW)

Thursdays

September 28

8:00 p.m.: Hell’s Kitchen (Season Premiere)(Fox)

9:00 p.m.: LEGO Masters (Season Premiere)(Fox)

October 12

8:00 p.m.: FBoy Island (Season 3 Premiere)(The CW)

Fridays

October 20

8:00 p.m.: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (Season 10 Premiere)(The CW)

Saturdays

October 28

8:00 p.m.: Masters of Illusion (Season 10 Premiere)(The CW)

9:00 p.m.: World’s Funniest Animals (Season 4 Premiere)(The CW)