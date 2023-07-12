There will be scripted programming on The CW this fall, thanks to the network acquiring several shows, and now, we know when its lineup will start rolling out.

The network as announced its fall 2023 premiere dates, and it all begins on September 5 with Inside the NFL, a weekly studio series, and The Swarm, a global hit event series about an unknown enemy that lives deep below the sea.

Other scripted fare coming this fall include Sullivan’s Crossing (starring Scott Patterson, Chad Michael Murray, and Morgan Kohan) and The Spencer Sisters (featuring Lea Thompson and Stacey Farber), On the unscripted side, FBoy Island makes its broadcast television debut, and Penn & Teller: Fool Us returns, as does Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Previously announced dramas All American and 61st Street and the documentary film franchise I Am will air in the midseason, as will the returning Walker, All American: Homecoming, and Superman & Lois and new series FGirl Island.

Check out The CW’s fall 2023 premiere dates below.

Tuesday, September 5

8:00 p.m.: Inside the NFL (Season Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: The Swarm (Series Premiere)

Wednesday, October 4

8:00 p.m.: Sullivan’s Crossing (Series Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: The Spencer Sisters (Series Premiere)

Thursday, October 12

8:00 p.m.: FBoy Island (Season 3 Premiere)

Monday, October 16

8:00 p.m.: Son of a Critch (Original Episode)

8:30 p.m.: Run the Burbs (Original Episode)

9:00 p.m.: Children Ruin Everything (Original Episode)

9:30 p.m.: Everyone Else Burns (Series Premiere)

Friday, October 20

8:00 p.m.: Penn & Teller; Fool Us (Season 10 Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: Inside the NFL (Encore Episode)

Saturday, October 28

8:00 p.m.: Masters of Illusion (Season 10 Premiere)

8:30 p.m.: Masters of Illusion (Original Episode)

9:00 p.m.: World’s Funniest Animals (Season 4 Premiere)

9:30 p.m.: World’s Funniest Animals (Original Episode)

Tuesday, November 14

8:00 p.m.: Inside the NFL (Original Episode)

9:00 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Season 12 Premiere)

9:30 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (Original Episode)