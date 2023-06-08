‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ Renewed for Season 2 Before Show’s Debut on The CW

The CW has faith in Sullivan’s Crossing — before it’s even premiered!

The network has renewed the drama for Season 2, Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network has announced. The series is based on the books by Robyn Carr (whose novels Virgin River have become a hit adaptation on Netflix) and stars Morgan Kohan, Chad Michael Murray, and Scott Patterson. The CW will partner with Reel World Management, Bell Media’s CTV, and Fremantle for production on Season 2, set to begin later this year

“We can’t wait to bring Sullivan’s Crossing to our viewers this fall, and we are so confident that audiences are going to fall in love with it that we have committed early to a second season,” said Schwartz in a statement. “As partners for season two, we cannot wait to work alongside this talented cast and excellent creative team to deliver another emotionally captivating season. Audiences can give their hearts to this show knowing that it is coming back for much, much more.”

This news comes ahead of the debut of the first season on The CW this fall and after it has already been a success in Canada. The first season has already aired on CTV and became the highest-rated Canadian drama launch in over two years. It also ranked as the highest-rated Canadian drama launch on CV in more than three years and consistently ranked as the #1 show in its time slot across key demographics and performed 51 percent higher than CTV’s primetime average for total viewers.

Sullivan’s Crossing is described as “a series about healing, letting go and ultimately opening yourself up to a world of new opportunities.” Maggie Sullivan (Kohan) must leave her career in Boston and her boyfriend Andrew (Allan Hawco) after her life is thrown into turmoil. She takes refuge in the titular campground run by her estranged father Sully (Patterson) and must navigate her complicated present while confronting her painful past. Maggie meets Cal Jones (Murray), a mysterious stranger helping her father, and they hit it off like oil and vinegar. But he does begin to grow on her, which complicates choosing between a life in Boston and one in Sullivan’s Crossing.

The cast also includes Tom Jackson as Frank Cranebear; Andrea Menard as Edna Cranebear; Lindura as Sydney Shandon; Amalia Williamson as Lola Gunderson; Reid Price as Rob Shandon; Allan Hawco as Andrew Mathews; Lynda Boyd as Phoebe Lancaster; Peter Outerbridge as Walter Lancaster; and Lauren Hammersley as Connie Boyle.

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 2 comes from executive producers Roma Roth and Christopher E. Perry (the team behind Virgin River). It is executive produced by Reel World Management in association with CTV, Fremantle, and The CW with Roth acting as showrunner and Ann Bernier and Mark Gingras producing. Michela Di Mondo and Hilary Martin executive produce for Fremantle.

This news comes as The CW has yet to announce the fates of three of its primetime dramas — All American: Homecoming, Gotham Knights, and Superman & Lois — for the 2023-2024 season.

Sullivan’s Crossing, Season 1 Premiere, Fall 2023, The CW