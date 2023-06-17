All the Shows We Know Are Coming Amid Writers Strike

'Secret Invasion,' 'The Witcher,' 'Full Circle,' and 'The Horror of Dolores Roach'
Disney+; Netflix; Max; Prime Video

The ongoing Writers Guild of America strike (and the possible SAG-AFTRA strike) leaves the future of TV up in the air. Although it’s true that the list of shows delayed by the strike is growing by the day, there is still scripted TV on the horizon.

Outlander, for example, just aired its Season 7 premiere on Friday, June 16 on Starz. Jamie and Claire Fraser’s time-traveling love story will be here for your viewing pleasure for the next eight weeks. The second half of its 16-episode season will come out in 2024. Fret not about the delay: Outlander always finishes filming entirely before the season comes out, so those eight episodes have already been filmed.

The period drama isn’t alone in already having finished production on its upcoming season. Just this past week alone, The Wonder Years, Temptation Island, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Black Mirror, and Project Runway all came back, and new series like The Full Monty revival made their debuts.

Here’s a handy list of upcoming TV premieres, including series debuts and returns, to remind yourself of what there is to look forward to in the coming months. (Keep checking back, as we’ll be updating it.)

Adam Devine, Danny McBride, and Edi Patterson in 'The Righteous Gemstones' - Season 3
HBO

The Righteous Gemstones Season 3

Sunday, June 18, HBO

Trey Santiago-Hudson, Lauren Cohan, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan in 'The Walking Dead: Dead City'
Peter Kramer/AMC

The Walking Dead: Dead City

Sunday, June 18, AMC

Samuel L. Jackson in 'Secret Invasion'
Disney+/Marvel Studios

Secret Invasion

Wednesday, June 21, Disney+

Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White in 'The Bear' Season 2
FX

The Bear Season 2

Thursday, June 22, FX on Hulu

Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett in 'And Just Like That...' Season 2
Courtesy of Max

And Just Like That... Season 2

Thursday, June 22, Max

Serena Tea, Kim Cattrall, Miss Benny, and Damian Terriquez in 'Glamorous'
Courtesy Of Netflix

Glamorous

Thursday, June 22, Netflix

'Skull Island' Netflix cover art
Netflix

Skull Island

Thursday, June 22, Netflix

Charlene McKenna and Barry Ward in 'Clean Sweep' on Sundance Now
Sundance Now

Clean Sweep

Thursday, June 22, Sundance Now

Jharrel Jerome and Olivia Washington in 'I'm a Virgo' on Prime Video
Prime Video

I'm a Virgo

Friday, June 23, Prime Video

Quvenzhané Wallis and Isaiah Hill in 'Swagger' Season 2
Apple TV+

Swagger Season 2

Friday, June 23, Apple TV+

Paramount+'s 'The Gold' cover art
Paramount+

The Gold

Sunday, June 25, Paramount+

Tubi's 'The Freak Brothers'
TUBI

The Freak Brothers Season 2

Sunday, June 25, TUBI

'Grown-ish' - Yara Shahidi
Mike Taing/Freeform/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Grown-ish Season 6

Wednesday, June 28, Freeform

Idris Elba in 'Hijack'
Apple TV+

Hijack

Wednesday, June 28, Apple TV+

Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan in 'The Witcher' Season 3
Netflix

The Witcher Season 3

Thursday, June 29, Netflix

Joe Taslim and Mark Dacascos in 'Warrior' Season 3
David Bloomer/Max

Warrior Season 3

Thursday, June 29, Max

'Lace' Season 2 cover art
AllBlk

Lace Season 2

Thursday, June 29, AllBlk

'Ten Year Old Tom' on Max
Max

Ten Year Old Tom Season 2

Thursday, June 29, Max

John Krasinski in 'Jack Ryan' Season 4
Jonny Cournoyer/Prime Video

Jack Ryan Season 4

Friday, June 30, Prime Video

'Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation' cover art
Crunchyroll

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2

Sunday, July 2, Crunchyroll

'Rurouni Kenshin'
Rurouni Kenshin Committee

Rurouni Kenshin

Thursday, July 6, Fuji TV

'My Adventures With Superman'
HBO Max/Cartoon Network/Warner Bros. Animation

My Adventures With Superman

Thursday, July 6, Adult Swim/Max

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Neve Campbell in 'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 2
Lara Solanki/Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2

Thursday, July 6, Netflix

Jewel Staite and Victor Garber in 'Family Law'
The CW

Family Law Season 2

Friday, July 7, The CW

Justina Machado in 'The Horror of Dolores Roach'
Prime Video

The Horror of Dolores Roach

Friday, July 7, Prime Video

Nia Long and Omar Epps in 'Fatal Seduction'
Beth Dubber/Netflix

Fatal Seduction

Friday, July 7, Netflix

'Moonshine' on The CW
The CW

Moonshine

Friday, July 7, The CW

'Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War'
Hulu

Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Season 2

Saturday, July 8, Hulu

The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today

The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today

Saturday, July 8, TBS & MBS

Lifetime's 'V.C. Andrews' Dawn'
Lifetime

V.C. Andrews' Dawn

Saturday, July 8, Lifetime

Kasia Smutniak in 'Domina' Season 2
MGM+

Domina Season 2

Sunday, July 9, MGM+

'Grantchester' Season 8
Courtesy of MASTERPIECE and Kudos

Grantchester Season 8

Sunday, July 9, PBS

'Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead'
Twitter; ©Haro Aso, Kotaro Takata, Shogakukan/Zom100 Project

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Sunday, July 9, Hulu

Geraldine Viswanathan and Daniel Radcliffe in 'Miracle Workers' Season 4
TBS

Miracle Workers Season 4

Monday, July 10, TBS

'Helck' key art
HIDIVE

Helck

Tuesday, July 11, HIDIVE

'The Afterparty' Season 2
Apple TV+

The Afterparty Season 2

Wednesday, July 12, Apple TV+

Claire Danes and Zazie Beetz in 'Full Circle'
Max

Full Circle

Thursday, July 13, Max

'What We Do In the Shadows' Season 5
Russ Martin/FX

What We Do In the Shadows Season 5

Thursday, July 13, FX

Jared Harris and Lee Pace in 'Foundation' Season 2
Apple TV+

Foundation Season 2

Friday, July 14, Apple TV+

Lola Tung and Christopher Briney in 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2
Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2

Friday, July 14, Prime Video

Timothy Olyphant in 'Justified: City Primeval'
Chuck Hodes/FX

Justified: City Primeval

Tuesday, July 18, FX

JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley in 'Sweet Magnolias'
Courtesy Of Netflix

Sweet Magnolias Season 3

Thursday, July 20, Netflix

Freeform's 'Praise Petey' cover art
Freeform

Praise Petey

Friday, July 21, Freeform

Minx

Minx Season 2

Friday, July 21, Starz

Art Acuña, Christian Kane, and Samantha Richelle in 'Almost Paradise'
Amazon Freevee

Almost Paradise Season 2

Friday, July 21, Amazon Freevee

Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman in 'Special Ops: Lioness'
Ramona Rosales/Paramount+

Special Ops: Lioness

Sunday, July 23, Paramount+

'Teenage Euthanasia' cover art
Adult Swim

Teenage Euthanasia Season 2

Sunday, July 23, Adult Swim

'Futurama' Season 11
Hulu

Futurama Season 11

Monday, July 24, Hulu

Meaghan Rath and Aaron Abrams in 'Children Ruin Everything'
The CW

Children Ruin Everything

Monday, July 24, The CW

Claire Rankin, Mark Critch, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Colton Goggo, and Malcolm McDowell in 'Son of a Critch'
Lionsgate

Son of a Critch

Monday, July 24, The CW

Anthony Mackie and Joe Seanoa in 'Twisted Metal'
Skip Bolen/Peacock

Twisted Metal

Thursday, July 27, Peacock

Michael Sheen and David Tennant in 'Good Omens' Season 2 poster
Prime Video

Good Omens Season 2

Friday, July 28, Prime Video

Stephen Amell in 'Heels' Season 2
Starz

Heels Season 2

Friday, July 28, Starz

Michael Imperioli in 'This Fool' - Season 2
Gilles Mingasson/Hulu

This Fool Season 2

Friday, July 28, Hulu

Erin Krakow and Chris McNally in 'When Calls the Heart'
David Dolsen/Crown Media

When Calls the Heart Season 10

Sunday, July 30, Hallmark Channel

Roman Pesino, Zoriah Wong, Rakhee Morzaria, and Andrew Phung in 'Run the Burbs'
Pier 21 Films

Run the Burbs

Monday, July 31, The CW

Nathalie Morris and Safia Arain in 'Bump'
Roadshow Rough Diamond

Bump

Monday, July 31, The CW

