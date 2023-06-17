All the Shows We Know Are Coming Amid Writers Strike

The ongoing Writers Guild of America strike (and the possible SAG-AFTRA strike) leaves the future of TV up in the air. Although it’s true that the list of shows delayed by the strike is growing by the day, there is still scripted TV on the horizon.

Outlander, for example, just aired its Season 7 premiere on Friday, June 16 on Starz. Jamie and Claire Fraser’s time-traveling love story will be here for your viewing pleasure for the next eight weeks. The second half of its 16-episode season will come out in 2024. Fret not about the delay: Outlander always finishes filming entirely before the season comes out, so those eight episodes have already been filmed.

The period drama isn’t alone in already having finished production on its upcoming season. Just this past week alone, The Wonder Years, Temptation Island, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Black Mirror, and Project Runway all came back, and new series like The Full Monty revival made their debuts.

Here’s a handy list of upcoming TV premieres, including series debuts and returns, to remind yourself of what there is to look forward to in the coming months. (Keep checking back, as we’ll be updating it.)