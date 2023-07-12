2023 Emmy Nominations: Jason Segel, Ayo Edebiri & More First-Time Nominees

The 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards has announced the 2023 nominees. The list was announced by Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chairman Frank Scherma.

Succession reigns supreme with the most nominations, coming in at 27 total noms, with The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and Ted Lasso following behind it. Many of the cast members of these beloved shows have been nominated before. But there’s a handful of first-time nominees who now have extra reason to celebrate.

Jason Segel, for example, is a first-time nominee for his performance in Shrinking, as is his co-star Jessica Williams. After playing two of Game of Thrones‘ most beloved guest stars, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are getting their flowers with first-time nominations for The Last of Us. This also marks the first Emmy nominations for both Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon.

A noteworthy first outside of the acting categories is Andor and Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s nominations in Oustanding Drama and Limited Series, marking the Star Wars franchise’s first-ever nomination in a major category.

Here, check out the list of stars who earned their first-ever Emmy nominations during the Wednesday, July 12 announcement, organized by category.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Segel, Shrinking
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal in 'The Last of Us'

HBO

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

James Marsden, Jury Duty
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Steven Yeun, BEEF
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dominique Fishback, SWARM
Riley Keogh, Daisy Jones & The Six
Ali Wong, BEEF
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Jessica Chastain & Michael Shannon in 'George & Tammy'

Showtime

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, BEEF

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Young Mazino, BEEF

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alan Ruck, Succession
Theo James, The White Lotus
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alan Ruck in 'Succession' Season 4

HBO

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Keivonn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us
Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hiam Abbass, Succession
Storm Reid, The Last of Us
Anna Torv, The Last of Us

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Tim Burton, Wednesday

