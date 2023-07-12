2023 Emmy Nominations: ‘Succession,’ ‘The Last of Us,’ & ‘Ted Lasso’ Lead the Pack

'Succession,' 'The Last of Us,' and 'Ted Lasso' for 2023 Emmy nominations
Succession, The Last of Us, and Ted Lasso

The nominations for the 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards have been announced following a live stream event moderated by Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chariman Frank Scherma. Which shows stand to reign supreme at TV’s biggest night of the year?

Succession tops the list with 27 nominations, while The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and Ted Lasso aren’t far behind.

Check out the full list of 2023 Emmy nominations below (updating).

Outsanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
Barry
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
The Bear
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry

Oustanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Oustanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, The Bear
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building
Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live
Oliver Platt, The Bear
Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso
Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live
Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary
Judith Light, Poker Face
Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso
Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Oustanding Drama Series

Andor
Better Call Saul
House of the Dragon
Succession
The Crown
The Last of Us
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets

Oustanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Theo James, The White Lotus
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Alan Ruck, Succession
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus
Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

Oustanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Rhea Seahorn, Better Call Saul
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us
James Cromwell, Succession
Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us
Arian Moayed, Succession
Nick Offerman, The Last of Us
Kevionn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hiam Abbass, Succession
Cherry Jones, Succession
Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us
Storm Reid, The Last of Us
Anna Torv, The Last of Us
Harriet Walter, Succession

Oustanding Limited or Anthology Series

BEEF
Dahmer – Monster: THe Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & The Six
Fleishman Is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
Fire Island
Hocus Pocus 2
Prey
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Oustanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
Steven Yeun, BEEF

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six
Ali Wong, BEEF

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem with John Stewart

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Voice

 

Emmys

