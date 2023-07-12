2023 Emmy Nominations: ‘Succession,’ ‘The Last of Us,’ & ‘Ted Lasso’ Lead the Pack

Succession , The Last of Us , and Ted Lasso

The nominations for the 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards have been announced following a live stream event moderated by Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chariman Frank Scherma. Which shows stand to reign supreme at TV’s biggest night of the year?

Succession tops the list with 27 nominations, while The Last of Us, The White Lotus, and Ted Lasso aren’t far behind.

Check out the full list of 2023 Emmy nominations below (updating).

Outsanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

The Bear

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Oustanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Oustanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Nathan Lane, Only Murders in the Building

Pedro Pascal, Saturday Night Live

Oliver Platt, The Bear

Sam Richardson, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker, Ted Lasso

Quinta Brunson, Saturday Night Live

Taraji P. Henson, Abbott Elementary

Judith Light, Poker Face

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Harriet Walter, Ted Lasso

Oustanding Drama Series

Andor

Better Call Saul

House of the Dragon

Succession

The Crown

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Yellowjackets

Oustanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus

Theo James, The White Lotus

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Alan Ruck, Succession

Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Alexander Skarsgard, Succession

Oustanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus

Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Rhea Seahorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Murray Bartlett, The Last of Us

James Cromwell, Succession

Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us

Arian Moayed, Succession

Nick Offerman, The Last of Us

Kevionn Montreal Woodard, The Last of Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hiam Abbass, Succession

Cherry Jones, Succession

Melanie Lynskey, The Last of Us

Storm Reid, The Last of Us

Anna Torv, The Last of Us

Harriet Walter, Succession

Oustanding Limited or Anthology Series

BEEF

Dahmer – Monster: THe Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fleishman Is in Trouble

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas

Fire Island

Hocus Pocus 2

Prey

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Oustanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Michael Shannon, George & Tammy

Steven Yeun, BEEF

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six

Ali Wong, BEEF

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Problem with John Stewart

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Voice