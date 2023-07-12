‘The Wheel of Time’ Readies for Battle in Season 2 Poster (PHOTO)

In anticipation of The Wheel of Time‘s second season, Prime Video has released the official key art featuring the show’s main cast.

Season 2 of the Amazon Original series will premiere on September 1, picking up where things ended in the first season, which saw Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski) discovering he was the Dragon Reborn, a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world … or break it. The season ended with Rand destroying The Dark One (Fares Fares).

Based on the best-selling Robert Jordan fantasy series, The Wheel of Time follows five friends Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), Rand al’Thor, Egwene al’Vere (Madeleine Madden), Perrin Aybara (Marcus Rutherford), Nynaeve al’Meara (Zoe Robins), and Matrim Cauthon (Dónal Finn) as they embark on a perilous journey.

In Season 2, the friends from the Two Rivers are scattered over the world and must face threats new and very old. Moiraine, who previously found and guided them, is now powerless to help, so they have to find other sources of strength, in each other or within themselves, whether in the Light… or the Dark.

Though Rand thought he destroyed the Dark One at the end of the first season, evil is not gone from the world. The Wheel of Time continues to turn, and the Last Battle approaches.

The Wheel of Time was adapted for television by Rafe Judkins, who serves as showrunner and executive producer. Larry Mondragon, Rick Selvage, Ted Field, Mike Weber, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, Justine Juel Gillmer, Sanaa Hamri, and Amanda Kate Shuman also exec produce alongside Pike. Harriet McDougal, Brandon Sanderson, and Lauren Selig serve as consulting producers.

Check out the key art for Season 2 below.

The Wheel of Time, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, September 1, Prime Video