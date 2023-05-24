‘The Wheel of Time’: Prime Video Unveils First Season 2 Photos & Premiere Date

Prime Video is gearing up for its latest foray into fantasy with the Season 2 return of The Wheel of Time, officially set to premiere globally Friday, September 1.

Streaming exclusively on Prime Video, the series is a co-production with Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios. Based on the best-selling Robert Jordan fantasy series, The Wheel of Time follows humble farm boy Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski) as he learns he’s The Dragon Reborn, a dangerous figure from history destined to either save the world or break it. The Wheel of Time turns, and the Last Battle approaches. Though Rand thought he destroyed the Dark One (Fares Fares), evil isn’t gone from the world.

In Season 2, new and old threats seek out the young friends from Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. Meanwhile, the woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, so they’ll have to find other sources of strength in each other or themselves. Season 2 features Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Dónal Finn, and Ceara Coveney.

Adapted for television by Rafe Judkins, he serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Larry Mondragon, Rick Selvage, Ted Field, Mike Weber, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, Justine Juel Gillmer, Sanaa Hamri, and Amanda Kate Shuman. Meanwhile, Pike co-executive produces, and Harriet McDougal, Brandon Sanderson, and Lauren Selig serve as consulting producers.

In anticipation of Season 2’s arrival, Prime Video has released a selection of photos below. Season 1 of The Wheel of Time will stream for free on Amazon Freevee for one month, beginning Friday, July 14. Stay tuned for more on Season 2, and scroll down for a peek at what’s to come with the newly-released images.

The Wheel of Time, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, September 1, Prime Video