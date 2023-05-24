‘The Wheel of Time’: Prime Video Unveils First Season 2 Photos & Premiere Date

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, and Josha Stradowski in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2
Jan Thijs/Prime Video

The Wheel of Time

 More

Prime Video is gearing up for its latest foray into fantasy with the Season 2 return of The Wheel of Time, officially set to premiere globally Friday, September 1.

Streaming exclusively on Prime Video, the series is a co-production with Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios. Based on the best-selling Robert Jordan fantasy series, The Wheel of Time follows humble farm boy Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski) as he learns he’s The Dragon Reborn, a dangerous figure from history destined to either save the world or break it. The Wheel of Time turns, and the Last Battle approaches. Though Rand thought he destroyed the Dark One (Fares Fares), evil isn’t gone from the world.

In Season 2, new and old threats seek out the young friends from Two Rivers, now scattered over the world. Meanwhile, the woman who found and guided them is now powerless to help, so they’ll have to find other sources of strength in each other or themselves. Season 2 features Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Zoë Robins, Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Dónal Finn, and Ceara Coveney.

'The Wheel of Time' Season 2: Prime Video Unveils Additional Casting
Related

'The Wheel of Time' Season 2: Prime Video Unveils Additional Casting

Adapted for television by Rafe Judkins, he serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Larry Mondragon, Rick Selvage, Ted Field, Mike Weber, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, Justine Juel Gillmer, Sanaa Hamri, and Amanda Kate Shuman. Meanwhile, Pike co-executive produces, and Harriet McDougal, Brandon Sanderson, and Lauren Selig serve as consulting producers.

In anticipation of Season 2’s arrival, Prime Video has released a selection of photos below. Season 1 of The Wheel of Time will stream for free on Amazon Freevee for one month, beginning Friday, July 14. Stay tuned for more on Season 2, and scroll down for a peek at what’s to come with the newly-released images.

The Wheel of Time, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, September 1, Prime Video

Rosamund Pike in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2
Jan Thijs/Prime Video

Rosamund Pike returns as Moiraine Damodred

Josha Stradowski in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2
Jan Thijs/Prime Video

Josha Stradowski is back as Rand al’Thor

Daniel Henney in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2
Jan Thijs/Prime Video

Daniel Henney returns as Lan Mandragoran

Zoë Robins in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2
Jan Thijs/Prime Video

Zoë Robins is back as Nynaeve al’Meara

Madeleine Madden in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2
Jan Thijs/Prime Video

Season 2 also sees the return of Madeleine Madden’s Egwene al’Vere

Ayoola Smart and Marcus Rutherford in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2
Jan Thijs/Prime Video

Ayoola Smart’s Aviendha and Marcus Rutherford’s Perrin Aybara get swept up in an action-filled moment

Dónal Finn in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2
Jan Thijs/Prime Video

Dónal Finn joins the show as Mat Cauthon

Hammed Animashaun and Fares Fares in 'The Wheel of Time' Season 2
Jan Thijs/Prime Video

Hammed Animashaun’s Loial and Fares Fares’ The Dark One take a walk in the Seanchan Empire

The Wheel of Time

Daniel Henney

Josha Stradowski

Madeleine Madden

Rosamund Pike

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans React to Judge’s ‘Harsh’ Ben Chan Ruling
'NCIS,' 'Grey's Anatomy,' and 'CSI: Vegas'
2
8 Finale Cliffhangers We Can’t Stop Thinking About
Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Rachel Brosnahan, and Luke Kirby from 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
3
‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Cast Teases Series Finale in 3 Words or Less
Netflix Logo
4
Netflix Password Sharing Crackdown Begins — Here’s How Much It Costs
John Boyd in 'FBI'
5
‘FBI’ Forces Scola to Make Tough Decision About Nina & Baby