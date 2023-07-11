It’s been more than two years since fans took a trip with Outlander‘s Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish, but the wait is nearly over. Plus, Starz has unveiled the Season 2 trailer for Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham.

Set to premiere on Friday, August 11, Season 2 of the travel docuseries will see the men take on fresh adventures in New Zealand, which may seem far from Scotland but retains a strong connection to their home country as 20 percent of the population there is Scottish. Along with releasing the fun-filled trailer, Starz hinted at the New Zealand-set chapter with fun key art featuring the guys and a Kiwi Bird.

Across four half-hour episodes, viewers will follow Heughan and McTavish as they banter their way through New Zealand and everything it has to offer. Season 2 promises even more shenanigans, adrenaline, and fun with various activities and competitions between the guys including ziplining, shark cage diving, and kayak races, and that’s just some of what’s teased in the trailer, above.

Additionally, the men will face apex predators, fall 300 meters in a swing, discover the vast history and culture of the Māori as well as eat their way through the islands of New Zealand. Developed by Heughan and McTavish, they serve as executive producers alongside Alex Norouzi, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, and director Kevin Scott Johnston.

The new season follows the show’s 2021 debut, which saw the actors explore various areas of Scotland while highlighting various subjects ranging from history and clans to food and dance. Now living in New Zealand after his involvement in The Hobbit films, McTavish has a home-field advantage over Heughan, knowing the country a little bit better than his fellow Scotsman.

Don’t miss their hilarious antics in the trailer, above, and catch their adventures when Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham returns to Starz later this summer.

Men in Kilts, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, August 11, 9:30/8:30c, Starz