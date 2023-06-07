Outlander favorites Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are cool for the summer as the pair hit the road once again for their Starz docuseries, Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham.

Season 2 of the delightful show kicks off Friday, August 11, which will be the perfect remedy for Outlander fans who will be on the tail end of Part 1 of their Season 7 watch. This time around, Heughan and McTavish are traveling down under to the adventure capital of the world, New Zealand for the four-episode season.

Starz has also released several first-look photos of Heughan and McTavish who are enjoying the landscapes around them. If the images are any indication, the duo are living their best lives, hitting the beach in swim trunks and carrying surfboards, climbing mountains, and sitting around campfires.

Some of the thrills viewers can expect from their travels is a zip line excursion and the continued and enduring friendship between the two men. The show will debut at midnight ET on the Starz app beginning Friday, August 11, and will air on the network the same day at 9:30 pm ET/PT. New episodes will arrive each Friday at midnight on the Starz app, all Starz streaming, and on-demand platforms along with airing on the Starz linear platform.

Developed by Heughan and McTavish, Men in Kilts is produced by Boardwalk Pictures, in association with Sony Pictures Television. Together, Heughan and McTavish conceived the original idea for the series and both serve as executive producers alongside Alexander Norouzi, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma, and director Kevin Johnston.

Don’t miss their exploits, catch the latest season of Men in Kilts when it kicks off later this summer, and relive their Scottish adventures by rewatching Season 1 anytime on Starz.

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, August 11, 9:30 pm ET/PT, Starz