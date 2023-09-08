‘Men in Kilts’: 5 Places Sam Heughan & Graham McTavish Should Visit Next

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham may have concluded its Season 2 run on Starz, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed there are more adventures to be had for Outlander duo Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish.

Debuting back in February of 2021, Men in Kilts followed the friends around Scotland in the first season and moved the action to New Zealand for Season 2, where they traced Scottish ties. This has us thinking and wondering about possible locations for Heughan and McTavish to visit next. Below, we’re breaking down some possibilities that could be explored should the series be renewed for Season 3 at Starz.

Canada

When it comes to the show’s Scottish roots and hosts, Canada serves as a prime setting with ties to their home country. Quite a bit larger than Scotland in area, Canada’s natural wonders are a fitting playground for the pals who could take on Mt. Rundle and Mt. Cascade just outside of Calgary, Alberta, or explore the shores of Nova Scotia on the Eastern coast. Having played a leading role in the social, political, and economic history of Canada, Scottish influence abounds.

Chile

Perhaps a trip to South America in the cards? Chile also fits the Scottish roots bill with a history of connection ranging as far back as the 18th century. Along with the fact that Scot, Thomas Cochrane formed the Chilean Navy to help liberate the country from Spain, the country also welcomed a large number of Scottish and Welsh settlers in the 1800s. In close proximity to Antarctica, Heughan and McTavish could get adventurous by visiting glaciers or climbing the Andes mountains. Learn about the history of Chilean gauchos, and enjoy other exciting things the Patagonia region of South America has to offer.

Ireland

Sure, it’s quite close to Scotland, but there’s plenty to love about the Emerald Isle including the breathtaking Cliffs of Moher, the rolling hills of The Ring of Kerry, and various castles for the duo to examine. And they have a perfect resource in their Outlander costar Caitriona Balfe, who hails from the country. Perhaps she could even make a guest appearance? We’ll keep our fingers crossed.

Australia

Also, close to their recent explorations in New Zealand, Australia has Scottish influences as many Scotts immigrated to the country during the 20th century. This is seen in continued celebrations of the Highland games, dance, Tartan Day celebrations, and more. Add in an abundance of must-see spots we’d love to see Heughan and McTavish visit and it seems you’d have a winning combination. Whether it’s swimming in the Great Barrier Reef, exploring the Outback, or learning the history of Australia’s Aboriginal population, there’s a wealth of adventure and information to dig into.

United States

As Outlander fans know, the United States has a history of Scottish settlers in the original thirteen colonies, primarily in Virginia and the Carolinas following the Battle of Culloden amid the American Revolution. Of course, this history could be explored, but the men could also travel to various corners of the U.S. for a true cross-country road trip in their caravan. With an array of must-see sites ranging from the Rocky Mountains and Everglades to the rainforests of the Pacific Northwest and the foliage of New England, the duo has plenty of options in terms of touring fun.

Did your dream location make the list? Let us know where you'd like to see Heughan and McTavish go next in the comments section, below.

Men in Kilts, Seasons 1-2, Streaming now, Starz