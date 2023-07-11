MGM+ is tackling Arthurian legends in its first trailer for The Winter King, a 10-episode original show that offers a bold and revisionist take on the stories from Bernard Cornwell’s Warlord Chronicles series.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television-owned Bad Wolf, the series is slated to make its debut on Sunday, August 20 on MGM+, and we have your exclusive first look, above.

The Winter King is set in the fifth century, long before Britain was united, in a brutal land where life was fleeting. The series follows Arthur Pendragon as he evolves from an outcast into a legendary warrior and leader. Viewers get a taste of this in the trailer, above, with Iain De Caestecker in the lead role of Arthur Pendragon.

Filmed in Wales and the West Country, the show is led by director and executive producer Otto Bathurst alongside Toby Leslie. Kate Brooke and Ed Whitmore adapted Cornwell’s Warlord Chronicles for the screen as executive producers.

“The Winter King is a cinematic and imaginative reinterpretation of the Arthurian legend,” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+. “Kate Brooke, Ed Whitmore, and the magnificent cast take viewers on a fascinating and entertaining journey through this timeless tale told through a new lens.”

Joining Iain De Caestecker in the series are Eddie Marsan as High King Uther, Ellie James as Nimue, Nathaniel Martello-White as Merlin, Stuart Campbell as Derfel, Daniel Ings as Owain, Valene Kane as Morgan, Jordan Alexandra as Guinevere, and Simon Merrells as Gundleus.

Additionally, the cast features Steven Elder as Bishop Bedwin, Andrew Gower as Sansum, Aneirin Hughes as Gorfydd, Emily John as Ceinwyn, Tatjana Nardone as Ladwyss, Ken Nwosu as Sagramor, and Billy Postlethwaite as Cadwys.

Julia Gardner Lachlan MacKinnon, Jane Tranter, Sherry Marsh, Shelley Browning, and Kenneth L. Browning serve as executive producers, while Catrin Lewis Defis is a producer.

Catch a first look at the show, above, and don’t miss The Winter King when it arrives on MGM+ later this summer.

The Winter King, Series Premiere, Sunday, August 20, 9/8c, MGM+