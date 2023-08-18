‘The Winter King’: Iain De Caestecker Previews Arthur’s Painful Origin Story

Chivalry is not dead — at least onscreen. See: the countless film and TV versions of the medieval King Arthur legend, in which good and brave knight Arthur Pendragon battles for the heart and soul of a kingdom. The 10-episode drama, The Winter King, based on author Bernard Cornwell’s Warlord Chronicles trilogy and set in 5th century Britain, has a fresh tilt that makes the hero even more impressive: his painful origin story as an outcast.

“Arthur is trying to reconcile with childhood trauma and face the harsh realities of what it means to become a leader for [moral] good,” says former Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Iain De Caestecker.“We first meet him living under the weight of the title of bastard son, having spent his life all but rejected by his father.”

That would be High King Uther (Eddie Marsan, Ray Donovan), who unjustly banishes Arthur. Eventually, the Druid Merlin (Nathaniel Martello-White) tracks him down in Gaul, where he’s made a reputation for himself as a great fighter. Arthur is convinced to return and unite Britain’s warring tribal kings, who are scrambling for more land and power, against the invading Saxons.

“Their army is an unparalleled threat,” says De Caestecker. “Before tackling that beast, Arthur has to put the pieces back together of an incredibly broken and disjointed isle, because he will need all the help he can get.”

Behind the scenes, the actor had a diplomatic challenge of his own: his horse, called Shovel. De Caestecker says with affection, “He was stoic, humble, and kind, but he had diva moments — he couldn’t stand boom mics and refused to hit his mark when they were in his eyeline.” You’d never know it from how courageously they ride into battle onscreen.

Still, the gallant warrior has a weakness, and that’s Guinevere (Jordan Alexandra), the exiled princess of Henis Wyren. His legendary love interest makes her first, fateful appearance in Episode 6. “When the two meet, they’re forced to decide between their rigid codes of honor and what their hearts truly want,” De Caestecker says. “Things quickly get out of hand.”

The Winter King, Series Premiere, Sunday, Sunday, August 20, 9/8c, MGM+