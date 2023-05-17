A new take on the Arthurian legend is coming.

MGM+ has ordered the 10-episode The Winter King, described as a “bold and revisionist take on well-loved Arthurian legends.” Based on Bernard Cornwell’s Warlord Chronicles series and filmed in the United Kingdom, it will premiere on Sunday, August 20 at 9/8c.

The Winter King is set in the fifth century, long before Britain was united, in a brutal land of warring factions and tribes, where lives were often fleeting. The series stars Iain De Caestecker as Arthur Pendragon as he evolves from outcast to legendary warrior and leader.

“The Winter King is a cinematic and imaginative reinterpretation of the Arthurian legend,” said Michael Wright, head of MGM+, in a statement. “Kate Brooke, Ed Whitmore, and the magnificent cast take viewers on a fascinating and entertaining journey through this timeless tale told through a new lens.”

Added executive producer Julie Gardner, “It’s long been Bad Wolf’s ambition to bring the Arthurian legend to the screen. It’s a story of courage, sacrifice and passion that has endured for generations. With Bernard Cornwell’s trilogy as our North Star, we are honored to be on this quest with our wonderful partners at MGM+, ITVX and Sony Pictures Television.”

The series also stars Eddie Marsan as High King Uther, Ellie James as Nimue, Nathaniel Martello-White as Merlin, Stuart Campbell as Derfel, Daniel Ings as Owain, Valene Kane as Morgan, Jordan Alexandra as Guinevere, and Simon Merrells as Gundleus.

The ensemble cast also features Steven Elder as Bishop Bedwin, Andrew Gower as Sansum, Aneirin Hughes as Gorfydd, Emily John as Ceinwyn, Tatjana Nardone as Ladwyss, Ken Nwosu as Sagramor, and Billy Postlethwaite as Cadwys.

The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television-owned Bad Wolf. Kate Brooke and Ed Whitmore adapted Cornwell’s series and are executive producers along with Gardner, Lachlan MacKinnon, Jane Tranter, Sherry Marsh, Shelley Browning, and Kenneth L. Browning. Otto Bathurst serves as lead director and executive producer, alongside Toby Leslie. It is produced by Catrin Lewis Defis for Bad Wolf, in association with One Big Picture.

The Winter King, Series Premiere, Sunday, August 20, 9/8c, MGM+