TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (August 14-20): ‘Shelter,’ ‘Solar Opposites’ & More

With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we're hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don't want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of August 14-20.

Another one of Harlan Coben’s works is coming to TV this week, so of course we’re excited. Shelter (three episodes, August 18 on Prime Video) follows a high schooler who starts over after his father’s death only to get tangled up in the mysterious disappearance of a new student and the secrets in a quiet suburban community. Solar Opposites returns (August 14 on Hulu) with more adventures from its aliens and Dan Stevens now voicing Korvo.

Also on streaming this week, Only Murders in the Building (which was #2 last week) continues (August 15 on Hulu) with the mystery of who killed Ben (Paul Rudd). With Reinventing Elvis: The ’68 Comeback (August 15 on Paramount+), you can explore what happened behind the scenes of Elvis Presley’s legendary special, featuring interviews with Elvis experts and recollections from those who attended.

Over on MGM+, The Winter King (August 20) is a bold and revisionist take on well-loved Arthurian legends, based on Bernard Cornwell’s Warlord Chronicles series, following Arthur Pendragon (Iain De Caestecker) as he evolves from outcast to legendary warrior and leader. And on TLC, the 90 Day Fiancé franchise expands with 90 Day: The Last Resort (August 20), with five couples seeking to heal old wounds.

Also returning to the list from last week are Billions (was #1), Big Brother (was #12), The Bachelorette (was #15), and And Just Like That… (was #19).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings?