Jamie Foxx Makes First Public Appearance Since Hospitalization

Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx was up and about this past weekend as he was filmed in public for the first time since his hospitalization in April for an undisclosed medical complication.

On Sunday, July 9, TMZ posted a video clip of Foxx aboard a boat on the Chicago River. The Beat Shazam host appeared to be in good spirits, as he was seen waving to the camera and the fans on a passing vessel, even giving them the peace sign.

TMZ also claimed to have seen additional footage of Foxx on a night out on the town in the Chicago area on Saturday, July 8. Again, he was said to have been up on his feet and in “great spirits.”

Foxx was hospitalized back in April after suffering a medical scare while in Atlanta, where he was filming the Netflix movie Back in Action. At the time, his daughter, Corinne Foxx, shared an Instagram post stating that her dad had “experienced a medical complication.”

The In Living Color alum has been recovering over the past few months, including spending time at a physical rehabilitation center in Chicago, which specializes in stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, and cancer recovery.

“My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” Corinne posted on May 12. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

The exciting announcement was the new Fox competition series, We Are Family, which will be hosted by Foxx and Corinne and will see non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden famous family members. The music-themed show is set to debut in 2024.

Foxx also shared a message with his fans in May, writing on Instagram, “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.”