Niecy Nash-Betts & Son Dominic Reflect on Sharing the Stage for ‘We Are Family’

The February 21 episode of We Are Family brought three more performers and their famous relatives from the sports, music, and acting world.

This Fox celeb guessing game challenges 100 audience members to decide who is behind the “Super Sphere” based on clues and the family member on stage singing. Those who are correct split the prize money in the first two rounds with one getting a crack at $150,000 in the third.

Starting things off were Dominic and his mom Niecy Nash-Betts. The Emmy winner sang alongside her oldest on “Can You Stand the Rain” by New Edition following his solo of “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson with Bruno Mars. Dominic initially tipped off the players by saying he was worried about forgetting the lyrics. A nod to Nash-Betts’ hosting gig of Don’t Forget the Lyrics. The show, which also saw reveals of basketball legend Dwight Howard and rapper French Montana, was also referenced with a visual of question marks and a musician at a piano.

Other clues included a photo of Cedric the Entertainer (former costar on The Soul Man), a cat scratching (Claws), screaming queens (Scream Queens), a Reno police badge (Reno 911!), and a Nashville sign. Host and longtime friend Anthony Anderson said he figured out The Rookie: Feds was behind the silhouette after hearing her recognizable voice. Audience member Nev, who ironically is an actual police officer, was among the 35 who also got it correct.

We caught up with the mother-son duo to chat about what being on We Are Family meant to them.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Niecy, did you have any trepidation when you were asked to do the show?

Niecy Nash-Betts: First of all, Dominic was my first choice. I was like, “I didn’t know I had to sing something.” I thought it was going to be a situation where I just came out and yelled, “Surprise. That’s my baby!” But then I got to sing too. That’s where the wheels fell off a little bit. I was very nervous.

Dominic, you mentioned you have been doing talent shows for your mom since 1993. How did you feel about doing this?

Dominic: It was an opportunity to showcase what we do all the time in the living room.

Tell me about these talent shows you’re hosting at home.

Niecy: The thing of it is I entertain people for a living. So, when I’m at home I want to be entertained. I have three kids, so that’s built-in entertainment. Just go up there and make me smile. Give me something to look at and clap for. I love it. It’s my favorite thing ever. We hardly ever gather without me requiring my kids to get up there and perform a talent.

Dominic: We’ve done countless things. We’ve done monologues to sing-a-longs to reenactments, and stand-up comedy shows. You never know what is going to happen.

Niecy: But I always ask you to sing, don’t I?

Dominic: Yes. You always ask me to sing.

I can see why. You did such a good job. How was it choosing the songs you were going to sing?

Niecy: We were trying to scratch our heads to figure that one out.

Dominic: That was probably the hardest part.

Why did you land on New Edition?

Niecy: A lot of our song choices were songs I knew but Dominic did not know, so we were trying to find something we knew and everybody knows “Can You Stand the Rain.”

What about “Uptown Funk?”

Dominic: Yeah. I didn’t know any of the songs they suggested. Out of all the songs I didn’t know that was the one that was easiest to learn. I didn’t know that one either. I heard it before, but I didn’t know the words.

It’s different when you’re listening to it on the radio and having to know the words. You can’t just make things up or…forget the lyrics.

Dominic: When I said that, it was more than a clue. I was really hoping I remembered the words. The pressure was on.

Did you rehearse a lot?

Niecy: Not really. We did when we got there, but not prior.

Niecy, what does it mean to you to be able to do this with your son?

Niecy: I had such a blast. I love working with my children. Dominic is my party child. He is the baby who is up for anything. So when it was, “Hey, do you want to come? Do you want to sing? Do you want to fly out to Atlanta?” He was like, “Say less.” I think he got to the airport before I did. I always know when I’m with him we’ll have a good time.

Dominic, how was doing this show with your mom?

Dominic: It was fun. It was exciting. I knew when they asked her to sing it was probably out of her element. It was a cool experience to share with her. It was my first time singing on TV, too. I thought it was fun for both of us.

What did you make of the guesses? There were some out there ones.

Niecy: Based on the way Dominic was smiling, I wasn’t surprised they guessed Steve Harvey.

Dominic: My mom had a wide range of guesses I feel like. It went from Mr. T to Alicia Keys.

Niecy, on the show you and Anthony Anderson talk about how deep your bond goes. How fun was it to be out there with him?

Niecy: We’ve known each other for years, so it was good to be able to connect with him in a way that was a little surprising for him. Even the host can be surprised sometimes.

You’ve been in the hosting role with this kind of show. How was it to be on the opposite side this time around?

Niecy: My show that I host is very different. It’s about people remembering the lyrics. Sometimes I’m standing next to them and I know the lyrics. Sometimes I don’t. It makes you appreciate being in the driver’s seat compared to being the one to perform. I was definitely out of my element.

Dominic, how was it watching your mom growing up?

Dominic: My mom is always busy, but that is a blessing when you’re booked and busy. She has always been doing her thing.

What are some of your favorite roles Niecy has been in?

Dominic: Reno 911!, I was younger when she did that. As I’ve gotten older, I’m allowed to actually watch it, and it’s now one of my favorite shows. Her role in Scream Queens was really good. Of course, Dahmer was the bomb as well. I really enjoyed the new movie Origin. Mom, I don’t know if I told you that I watched it yet, but it was really good. I cried. You didn’t tell me I was going to cry in that movie, but I cried.

Niecy: Well thank you. I remember when you got to play with me a little on The Soul Man.

Dominic: The Soul Man was really good, too! You do so many things that I keep forgetting. She inspires me all the time.

Niecy, it’s great to see you getting your flowers for these new roles you’re tackling. Just a few weeks ago you received the Emmy for Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. How is it for you to hear your kids’ appreciation for your work as they have gotten older?

Niecy: You always want your kids to know hard work is a part of it. I want them to know if I can do it, they can do it. I try to leave a blueprint for them to follow.

Are there plans for you two to work together more?

Niecy: I love working with my family. Why not? If you can go to work and be with your favorite people, it feels like a no-brainer to me. Any time we get the opportunity I want to take it. It has been a while since we’ve all been able to work together, but as of late, I’ve been working with the kids separately. We had a family reality show many years ago. If we can run it back with all of us now, it would be a good time.

Dominic: I’m working on a little pilot with my mom. So we’ll see what happens with that.

We Are Family, Wednesdays, 9/8c, Fox