‘Smallville’ Star Allison Mack Released From Prison For Part in Sex Trafficking Cult

Allison Mack, the Smallville actress who pleaded guilty to her part in a sex-trafficking case tied to the NXIVM cult, has been released from prison, according to a government website.

As first reported by Albany Times-Union, Mack was released Monday, July 3, from a federal prison in Dublin, California, near San Francisco. She was serving a three-year sentence after pleading guilty in 2021 to charges that she helped NXIVM leader Keith Raniere procure and coerce women into becoming his sex slaves.

Raniere was handed a 120 years prison sentence, while Mack avoided a longer term behind bars by cooperating with federal authorities in their case against the cult leader. She was initially facing a sentence between 14 and 17 and a half years for the charges of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and forced labor conspiracy.

Before her sentencing, Mack expressed “remorse and guilt” for her actions. “I am sorry to those of you that I brought into NXIVM. I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man. I am sorry that I encouraged you to use your resources to participate in something that was ultimately so ugly,” she wrote in a statement to the judge.

“I do not take lightly the responsibility I have in the lives of those I love and I feel a heavy weight of guilt for having misused your trust, leading you down a negative path. I am sorry to those of you whom I spoke to in a harsh or hurtful way.”

Other high-profile members of the NXIVM cult included Stargate SG-1 actress Sarah Edmondson (who left in 2017), the heiress to the Seagram’s liquor fortune Clare Bronfman, Battlestar Galactica actress Nicki Clyne, and Dynasty actress Catherine Oxenberg‘s daughter India.

The NXIVM organization and its various members were the subject of the 2020 HBO documentary series The Vow. The series returned for a second season in October 2022.