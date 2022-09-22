‘The Vow Part Two’: Nancy Salzman Gets Candid About NXIVM in a First Look (VIDEO)

HBO is bringing more harrowing detail about the NXIVM cult to viewers in The Vow Part Two, a six-part followup to 2020’s gripping true-crime docuseries.

Keith Raniere, NXIVM’s co-founder, was convicted of crimes including racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, attempted sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, forced labor conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, and production and possession of child pornography in June 2019.

In addition, several top NXIVM officials, including Smallville star Allison Mack were also arrested. Raniere received a 120-year prison sentence for his crimes. The Vow Part Two is set against the backdrop of the federal trial of the United States against Raniere, offering an exclusive view into Raniere’s innermost circle, including NXIVM co-founder Nancy Salzman. In addition to the interview with Salzman (clad in an ankle monitoring bracelet), the series will also feature a new interview with Raniere from prison.

The logline says: The Vow Part Two goes beyond the headlines to delve deeply into the nature of psychological manipulation. The series also hears from staunch defenders of the work that Raniere and Nancy Salzman spearheaded with their Executive Success Programs.

In this chapter of the story, Nancy Salzman examines her role in the rise of NXIVM, her relationship with Raniere and ultimately wrestles with her involvement in growing an organization that was accused of fostering predatory behavior and criminal activity.

The Vow Part Two is directed by Jehane Noujaim who executive produces alongside Karim Amer, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Nina Fialkow, Lyn Davis Lear, Mike Lerner, Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Sara Rodriguez. Meanwhile, Rosadel Varela serves as a series producer. Producers include Mona Eldaief, Dan Hacker, Richard Hankin, John Miller-Monzon, and Claire Reade and, Marina Nieto Ritger and Hana Wuerker are attached as co-producers. Catch a first look at the docuseries in the trailer, above.

The Vow: Part II, Premieres Monday, October 17, 9/8c, HBO