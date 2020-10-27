Keith Raniere, Leader of NXIVM Documented in 'The Vow,' Sentenced to 120 Years in Prison

Over a year after he was convicted on charges of sex trafficking, forced labor conspiracy, and racketeering, NXIVM leader Keith Raniere has been sentenced.

The leader of the sex cult, documented in series on HBO (The Vow) and Starz (Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult), was sentenced to 120 years in prison on October 27 in a Brooklyn federal court. This comes after he was convicted in June 2019.

Federal prosecutors asked for life in prison, explaining in a sentencing memo filed with the court in August, "Raniere wreaked a path of destruction through his victims' lives. [He] concealed his abuse behind the smokescreen of his supposed 'personal growth' programs — a charade he continues to this day." His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, was seeking 15 years, with the NXIVM leader maintaining his innocence.

"As alleged, Keith Raniere displayed a disgusting abuse of power in his efforts to denigrate and manipulate women he considered his sex slaves," FBI official William Sweeney said at the time of his arrest in 2018.

"He allegedly participated in horrifying acts of branding and burning them, with the co-operation of other women operating within this unorthodox pyramid scheme. These serious crimes against humanity are not only shocking, but disconcerting to say the least, and we are putting an end to this torture today."

Among the victims of Raniere who made statements (in person or via video) on Tuesday were India Oxenberg (daughter of Dynasty star Catherine Oxenberg), and The Vow subjects Sarah Edmondson and Mark Vicente.

Smallville's Allison Mack (who pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and racketeering acts of state law extortion and forced labor in 2019) is still awaiting sentencing.