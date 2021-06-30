‘Smallville’ Actress Allison Mack Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison in NXIVM Sex Cult Case

Allison Mack has been sentenced to three years in prison after being charged with manipulating women into becoming sex slaves for Keith Raniere, leader of the cult NXIVM. (Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison in October 2020.)

“I made choices I will forever regret,” the Smallville actress told the judge in Brooklyn federal court when she was sentenced, according to the Associated Press. “From the deepest part of my heart and soul, I am sorry,” she added to the victims. Mack, who was arrested three years ago, pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and racketeering acts of state law extortion and forced labor in 2019.

Mack also apologized in a statement to the judge the week before her sentencing. “Because of the court’s decision to allow me to remain on home-confinement, I have had the opportunity to be alone with my thoughts in the most supportive and loving environment. Such an opportunity has offered me the time and strength I needed to confront the darkest parts of myself and come to terms with the pain my actions have inflicted on so many people I love, which is the reason for this letter. It is now of paramount importance to me to say, from the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry,” she wrote, in part.

“I am sorry to those of you that I brought into Nxivm. I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man. I am sorry that I encouraged you to use your resources to participate in something that was ultimately so ugly,” she continued. “I do not take lightly the responsibility I have in the lives of those I love and I feel a heavy weight of guilt for having misused your trust, leading you down a negative path. I am sorry to those of you whom I spoke to in a harsh or hurtful way.” Read the full letter, which also contained apologies to friends and loved ones who weren’t involved in the cult but hurt by her actions, on Variety.

For the charges of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, and forced labor conspiracy, Mack had been facing between 14 and 17 and a half years in prison. Prosecutors had requested leniency due to her cooperation.