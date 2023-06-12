‘The Idol’ Episode 2’s Most Shocking Moments Include Nudity, Wild Sex, Cocaine & More

If you thought last week’s premiere of The Idol was wild, Sunday’s (June 11) second episode proved this HBO series is only going to get wilder as it goes along.

Created by Sam Levinson (Euphoria), Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, and Reza Fahim, The Idol revolves around wannabe pop singer Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) and her quest for superstardom. The second episode saw Jocelyn involved in a nightmare music video shoot before inviting her love interest Tedros (The Weeknd) and his followers to her house for a night of sex, drugs, and rock ‘n roll.

Check out some of the most shocking moments below, and be warned, many of these are NSFW.

Jocelyn’s Orgasmic New Song

The episode starts with Jocelyn playing a remix of her song “World Class Sinner / I’m a Freak” for her management team. Instantly, the song begins with Jocelyn moaning and breathing heavily. It’s safe to say her team isn’t on board with the new direction.

Ice Glass Pleasure

Reflecting on her night with Tedros, Jocelyn begins pleasuring herself with a glass of ice cubes. Oh, and while she’s doing this, she chokes herself again.

Bloody Feet

After a grueling dance routine for her music video, Jocelyn finds out the footage is unusable because the camera was out of focus. She breaks down, removing her shoes and revealing her bloodied feet and thighs.

Tedros’ Shock Collar

Meanwhile, at Tedros’ headquarters, Izaak (Moses Sumney) wears a shock collar and is shocked every time he fails to follow orders from the cult leader.

Wild Sex Party

After Tedros and his followers arrive at Jocelyn’s mansion, things take a turn pretty fast. Jocelyn’s best friend Leia (Rachel Sennott) does cocaine for the first time and has rough sex with Izaak.

Meanwhile, Tedros directs Jocelyn to perform sexual acts on herself while he narrates the scene. There is a whole lot of nudity, explicit language, and graphic detail. On top of this, one of Tedros’ followers, Chloe (Suzanna Son), watches all this go down from the closet.

Did you watch The Idol Episode 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.