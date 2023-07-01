Nicholas Alexander Chavez to Take Leave of Absence From ‘General Hospital’ to Film ‘Monster’ Season 2

Nicholas Alexander Chavez will be checking out of General Hospital — but only temporarily — as he films a starring role in Monsters: The Menendez Brothers, the second season of Netflix’s Monster series.

According to TVLine, Chavez will take a temporary leave of absence from GH to shoot Monsters, though it’s unclear when the latter show will start filming, given the ongoing writers strike.

Chavez has played Spencer Carradine on General Hospital since 2021, appearing in more than 260 episodes of the ABC daytime drama and winning a Daytime Emmy for his performance in 2022.

How Spencer will be written out of the GH storyline is not yet known, though TVLine reports that producers of the long-running soap don’t plan to recast the part during Chavez’s absence.

As Variety previously reported, Chavez and Cooper Koch (Power Book II: Ghost) will play the title characters of Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story.

The real-life Menéndez brothers — previously portrayed by Miles Gaston Villanueva and Gus Halper in the 2017 miniseries Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders — are serving life sentences in prison after being convicted of fatally shooting their parents in their Beverly Hills home in 1989.

TVLine also notes another bit of General Hospital casting information: Holiday Mia Kriegel will continue to portray Molly Lansing-Davis on the series through this summer, at the least, as predecessor Haley Pullos faces legal troubles.

Pullos was charged with two DUI felony counts and a misdemeanor last week after allegedly driving the wrong way on a freeway in Pasadena, CA, and colliding with another car on April 29, according to Deadline.

The other driver recently sued Pullos, saying she was hospitalized in critical condition after sustaining “serious, life-threatening” injuries in the crash and underwent “extensive surgery and treatment,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC