‘General Hospital‘ Star Haley Pullos Charged With Two DUI Felonies

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

General Hospital star Haley Pullos faces two DUI charges following a near-fatal crash in April.

Pullos has been charged with one felony count of DUI causing injury, one felony count of driving with a .08 BAC or higher, and one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run, according to a new report from TMZ. She is also being sued by the driver with whom she collided; he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The actress pled not guilty, and a preliminary hearing is set for next month. Pullos was involved in a freeway collision in Pasadena, California, on April 29 while under the influence of alcohol.

A police report obtained by the publication alleges that Pullos collided head-on with another vehicle after she swerved and flew over the dividing barrier into oncoming traffic. The other driver survived the crash but was reportedly taken to hospital with major injuries.

When officers arrived at the scene, Pullos was said to be unable to exit her car and had to be freed by firefighters. The report states that the actress struck a firefighter while they assessed her injuries, shouting, “This is a $400 f******” shirt!”

After being transported to the hospital, cops interviewed Pullos, who reportedly showed clear signs of intoxication, with the smell of alcohol on her breath, slurred speech, and watery eyes. She was arrested for felony DUI while at the hospital and allegedly had to be sedated after fighting with hospital staff.

In response to Pullos’ absence from General Hospital, the show’s producers have cast Holiday Mia Kriegel (Bull) as Molly since May 22. Pullos has played the role since 2009.

“Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I’m doing okay, but I am going to need a little time to recover. I will be back as soon as possible,” Pullos previously told Soap Opera Digest.