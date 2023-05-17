Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

Haley Pullos, who plays Molly Lansing-Davis on ABC‘s General Hospital, will be temporarily replaced on the long-running soap opera after she was arrested for a DUI last month.

According to TMZ, Pullos, who last week told Soap Opera Digest she was taking a break from General Hospital while she recovered from a car accident, was actually involved in a freeway collision in Pasadena, California, on April 29 while under the influence of alcohol.

A police report obtained by the publication alleges that Pullos collided head-on with another vehicle after she swerved and flew over the dividing barrier into oncoming traffic. The other driver survived the crash but was reportedly taken to hospital with major injuries.

When officers arrived at the scene, Pullos was said to be unable to exit her car and had to be freed by firefighters. The report states that the actress struck a firefighter while they assessed her injuries, shouting, “This is a $400 f******” shirt!”

A police search of Pullos’ vehicle uncovered weed edibles and mini-bottles of tequila.

After being transported to the hospital, cops interviewed Pullos, who reportedly showed clear signs of inebriation, with the smell of alcohol on her breath, slurred speech, and watery eyes. She was arrested for felony DUI while at the hospital and allegedly had to be sedated after fighting with hospital staff.

In response to Pullos’ absence from General Hospital, the show’s producers have cast Holiday Mia Kriegel (Bull) to fill in as Molly, starting the week of May 22. Pullos has played the role since 2009.

“Unfortunately, I was involved in an automobile accident and I’m doing okay, but I am going to need a little time to recover. I will be back as soon as possible,” Pullos told Soap Opera Digest last week.