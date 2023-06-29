Rosie O’Donnell Shares Madonna Health Update Following Hospitalization

Rosie O’Donnell has posted a brief update on Madonna, whose manager announced she’d been hospitalized for a “serious bacterial infection,” which subsequently led to her postponing her “Celebration” tour.

The comedian and actress shared an old photo of herself and Madonna on her old Rosie O’Donnell Show on Instagram on June 29 with the caption, “shes feeling good 👍🏽 #madonna #love.”

“She’s back home and feeling better,” according to PEOPLE, and she is continuing her recovery from there.

Check out the Instagram post from O’Donnell below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosie O’Donnell (@rosie)

Several fans of the singing icon flocked to the comment section to express their relief. “So glad she’s doing better!!!,” one user commented. “Good to know…thanks! ❤️❤️❤️,” said another.

“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU,” manager Guy Oseary wrote. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” the statement continued. “We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

According to a source from Page Six, Madonna has been “strenuously rehearsing” at Nassau Coliseum prior to the postponement of her tour. “Madonna doesn’t want to cancel her tour,” Page Six reports. “She was having a blast in rehearsals and wants to get back to it when she’s ready.”

The 64-year-old announced Madonna: The Celebration Tour in January 2023, during which she’d play her greatest hits across 35 cities in North America and Europe. Less than a week later, she added 13 additional tour dates due to “overwhelming” demand.

The tour was set to begin on July 15 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena, with a closing night show at the Amsterdam Ziggo Dome. The set list will “be highlighting her unmatched catalog of music from the past 40-plus years,” her announcement video shared, in addition to paying “respect to the city of New York, where her career in music began.”