Madonna has been hospitalized for treatment of a “serious bacterial infection.”

The legendary singer’s talent manager, Guy Oseary, announced her hospitalization on June 28 on Instagram, saying she was admitted the previous weekend. Her “Celebration” tour is being postponed as a result of the sudden illness. It was set to begin in Vancouver on July 15.

“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU,” he wrote. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” the statement continued. “We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

More to come on this developing story…