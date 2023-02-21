Madonna Makes Surgery Joke in Swipe at Grammys Critics

Madonna is still clapping back at her critics who made insulting comments about her looks while appearing at the 2023 Grammy Awards earlier this month.

In a tweet on Monday, February 20, the singer shared a selfie featuring her with braided hair and wearing a baseball cap. “Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol,” she captioned the photo, alongside a crying laughter emoji.

The tweet comes two weeks after Madonna hit back at those who made unflattering remarks about her appearance.

Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/jd8hQyi2Az — Madonna (@Madonna) February 20, 2023

“Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam [Smith] and Kim [Petras], many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer that would distort anyone’s face!!” she wrote on Instagram the day after the Grammys.

“Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny,” she added. “I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start. I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come.”

Following Madonna’s latest tweet, her fans shared their support. “My beautiful babyy, we love you so much, no matter the negative opinion of other people, I love you very much, you are the one who keeps me happy and alive,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Thanks for always living life on your own terms,” tweeted another. You do NOT need to explain SH*T to anyone!!!!” added one fan. “You are @Madonna! I’ve followed you my ENTIRE LIFE. Ground breaker, trendsetter, glass ceiling CRUSHER & you are magnificent!”