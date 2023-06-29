Both brothers at the center of the small-town sports drama on Starz have stuff to figure out this summer.

Starz has released the official trailer and key art (with the tagline “Family Will Face Off”) for Heels Season 2, premiering on Friday, July 28 at 10/9c (and available to stream that day on the Starz app).

“Who am I? A man whose wife and son have left him and doesn’t know where his brother is. I don’t know what I have to do to find the guy that I was before. I’m going to figure it out,” Jack (Stephen Amell) promises.

Later, he argues that the Duffy Wrestling League is supposed to be “the two of us working together,” but Ace (Alexander Ludwig) tells him, “I need my own plan that puts wrestling behind me.” That explains the “Where Is Ace?” signs as Jack’s preparing to get into the ring.

Watch the trailer above for a look at what’s next for Crystal (Kelli Berglund), who wants to defend her title in the ring, Josh Segarra as Brooks Rizzo (an Arrow reunion with Amell), and much more. Plus, who’s the mystery guest in the ring?

Heels Season 2 “brings fans back to the family-owned wrestling organization, Duffy Wrestling League (DWL), where brothers and rivals, Jack (Amell) and Ace Spade (Ludwig), continue to fight over their late father’s legacy and their individual versions of success, while also working to find their own identity as a ‘face’ or a ‘heel,'” according to Starz. Everyone in the town knows each other and follows the saga of DWL’s Heels and Faces.

Season 2 also stars Alison Luff as Staci Spade, Mary McCormack as Willie Day, Allen Maldonado as Rooster Robbins, Chris Bauer as Wild Bill Hancock, Trey Tucker as Bobby Pin, Robby Ramos as Diego Cottonmouth, Alice Barrett Mitchell as Carol Spade, Roxton Garcia as Thomas Spade, David James Elliott as Tom Spade, Joel Murray as Eddie Earl, CM Punk as Ricky Rabies, AJ Mendez as Elle Dorado, and Emmy Raver-Lampman as Jen Lussier.

Heels showrunner and executive producer Mike O’Malley also stars as Charlie Gully. Michael Waldron created the series. Christopher Donnelly, Pete Segal, Patrick Walmsley, and Julie Yorn also serve as executive producers. The drama is produced through O’Malley Ink and LBI Entertainment in association with Lionsgate Television for STARZ.

Heels, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, July 28, 10/9c, Starz