Heels fans might have to get ready to rumble once again ’cause the chances of Season 3 happening may have just increased quite a bit.

The Starz wrestling drama centers on a pair of rival brothers (played by Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig) who go toe-to-toe over the future of their late father’s wrestling promotion business.

Following Season 2’s run on the pay cable network, the series was canceled due to lackluster viewership (averaging just 40,000 viewers in the second season). However, the fans it did have were dedicated and deeply disappointed that it ended on a cliffhanger, as the fate of Amell’s Jack Spade was left in question when he suffered an injury that left him without feeling in his legs.

Showrunner and series star Mike O’Malley expressed hope that the series would return, however, telling Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc.), “We want to save Heels, and we want it to go on someplace else. If there is an opportunity for Heels to go on in the future on another platform … we would want that support to save Heels.”

According to new reporting by Lesley Goldberg at The Hollywood Reporter, O’Malley might soon get his wish.

The site reports that the show has now been licensed to stream on Netflix, which has a long history of reviving other network and streamers’ cast-offs. And if it does well enough with viewership with that platform’s subscribers, it may just renew the series for its third season. (Although, there are added complications in Amell’s newfound commitment to Suits: L.A. and Ludwig’s to Earth Abides on MGM+.)

Of course, there’s no guarantee Heels will resonate with Netflix audiences; its own original wrestling series, the very excellent GLOW, was unexpectedly canceled after being renewed for its fourth season.

Still, if Heels does make a comeback on Netflix, O’Malley already has a vision for what Season 3 will entail.

He told Entertainment Weekly, Jack will “have to deal with the aftermath of that injury” and that the series won’t make light of the situation. “He’s not getting up and saying, ‘Oh, I just got a booboo.’ Or, ‘I really wanted Ace to win, and that was the way I got over on Charlie Gully.’ He is at that moment significantly injured. And the extent of what that injury is, we don’t know. We’re not about to go Friday Night Lights with this thing, because Stephen Amell is the star of our show, and the story is going to be about how there’s something for him to work through.”

No word yet on when Heels will be available to stream on Netflix, but watch this space!