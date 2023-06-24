The Season 2 finale of MGM+‘s From starring Harold Perrineau airs June 25, and answers, mystery, and intrigue come with it. And in TV Insider’s exclusive clip, Perrineau’s Boyd leads Kenny (Ricky He) and Sara (Avery Konrad) back to where we found him at the start of the season.

Back in the forest around a destroyed construct, Boyd begins to frantically explain this is where he found Martin (Robert Verlaque) chained up before he passed his infection on to him. Although his companions seem skeptical, Sara says she can hear the music box that’s shown up several times throughout the season. Boyd helps Sara search for it nearby to no avail, but then Sara pauses. “What’s wrong?” Boyd asks. “I can hear them screaming,” she replies, as blood oozes from her nose. Watch the clip above.

Season 2 Episode 10, “Once Upon a Time,” will see Boyd run out of answers on how to save the town’s residents, who have begun preparing for the worst. Meanwhile, Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno) strongly believes that the children could be their salvation from the town.

Season 2 of From explores just how far the residents of this nightmarish place are willing to go to find answers, even as new threats to their safety and sanity emerge. Hope wears thin, and tensions run high as hidden truths about the nature and terrifying origins of the town begin to emerge, even as life for its residents is plunged into chaos by the arrival of mysterious newcomers.

In addition to Perrineau, He, Konrad, Verlaque, and Sandino Moreno, the cast includes Eion Bailey, David Alpay, Shaun Majumder, Scott McCord, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Chloe Van Landschoot, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, Elizabeth Saunders, and Elizabeth Moy.

From, Season 2 Finale, Sunday, June 25, 9/8c, MGM+