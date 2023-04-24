The freaks definitely come out at night!

FROM, the eerie and crazy-addictive horror-drama from the producers of Lost, is back and it turns out, the daytime isn’t too safe either! Set in a nameless town where the residents have been trapped by a malevolent force, local sheriff Boyd Stevens (Harold Perrineau) must keep the peace — and his people safe — from feral nocturnal monsters. When we last saw these folks, a massive storm was heading to town where the locals were trying to activate a makeshift radio, and Boyd was somehow transported into the Faraway Tree while wandering the woods looking for an escape with the haunted, often-homicidal Sara (Avery Konrad).

“And that is where Season 2 picks up,” the actor told us during a recent sit-down. “All hell breaks loose.”

He’s not kidding. The just-launched second chapter opened with the fallout from the violent weather pattern which came out of nowhere to destroy the homemade radio tower (and our heroes’ only hope of reaching the outside world), and recent arrival Tabitha Matthews (Catalina Sandino Moreno) was trapped in the tunnels below ground with…well, something. Even worse is that the efforts to rescue Tab look to have claimed the life of someone very close to her.

Once the dust settles, look for things to get even weirder: A bus full of travelers has been forced to make a pit stop due to the wild weather, but none of them believe that they can’t leave now. “We answer some questions and pose a couple more questions,” previews Perrineau.

So with whatever it is out there in the night, could this town become the fatal final destination for some of these newbies once the sun sets again? “I don’t think anybody is getting home any time soon,” teases EP Jeff Pinkner (Fringe). “Whether or not we’re setting up a bloodbath? Tune in.”

Watch the full video above for more from Perrineau.

FROM, Sundays, MGM+