Arnold Schwarzenegger is staying on TV. FUBAR has been renewed for Season 2 at Netflix. The series announced its renewal during the Tudum fan event in São Paolo, Brazil on Saturday, June 17. Additionally, they shared a blooper reel from the first season. Check it out above.

FUBAR premiered on May 25 on Netflix. Starring Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, and more, the series follows Schwarzenegger’s Luke Brunner, a CIA operative on the verge of retirement who discovers a family secret and is forced to go back into the field for one last job. Imagine his surprise when he learns that his daughter, Emma (Barbaro), is also a CIA operative and has been keeping her job a secret from her dad.

The action comedy left several questions unanswered at the end of Season 1. Luke and Emma were left in their own respective love triangles that will need addressing, and their family learned the truth about their high-stakes jobs by the end of the season. That will undoubtedly cause some strife in the new batch of episodes. And with other operatives’ identities being compromised, there will be new dangers to face.

FUBAR delivered the action-packed thrills fans have grown accustom to with a Schwarzenegger title, plus a heavy dose of the blockbuster star’s humor aided by the quirky and entertaining supporting cast. The series also pays slight homages to Schwarzenegger’s iconic films such as The Terminator, True Lies, and Predator. Schwarzenegger said FUBAR was the spiritual sequel to True Lies when the series was first announced.

“Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like True Lies. Well, here it is,” he said in May 2021. “FUBAR will kick your ass and make you laugh – and not just for two hours. You get a whole season.”

Make that two seasons.

FUBAR, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Netflix