Arnold Schwarzenegger & Monica Barbaro Show Off Their TV Insider Cover for ‘FUBAR’ (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Monica Barbaro and Arnold Schwarzenegger at the 'FUBAR' shoot with TV Insider Magazine
Exclusive
Maarten de Boer

TV Insider Magazine Subscription

Buy Now

“This is huge. It is read by so many people. I’ve been on a lot of covers but this one is without any doubt … the most recent,” Arnold Schwarzenegger joked when he and Monica Barbaro sat down for TV Insider’s shoot and checked out the June cover of TV Insider Magazine. And as that video showed, they had a lot of fun. And now you can see more of that in the photos of the two together, posing for portraits as well as behind-the-scenes candids.

In the new Netflix action series FUBAR, the two play father and daughter CIA operatives, and there was also time onscreen for some humor as well, including with Barbaro’s impression of Schwarzenegger — even if the scene wasn’t meant to be comedic. “I actually brought the puppet home to rehearse and I went over it a ton and was just working on the voice,” she told us.

She also asked Schwarzenegger to record the lines how he would say them, but “I said don’t say it the way I say it because that’s not funny. It is funny if you exaggerate the way I say it,” he shared, adding that after trying a couple things, “she chose really well.”

Between that and the photos below — which also include Barbaro’s dog Augie and the two with a copy of TV Insider Magazine — you can see why these two are great together.

And don’t forget to get your own copy of the June issue of TV Insider Magazine here. Plus, for more insider access to your favorite streaming shows, subscribe to the magazine here.

FUBAR, Streaming now, Netflix

Monica Barbaro and Arnold Schwarzenegger at the 'FUBAR' shoot
Maarten de Boer

Monica Barbaro and Arnold Schwarzenegger

Monica Barbaro and Arnold Schwarzenegger at the 'FUBAR' shoot
Maarten de Boer

Monica Barbaro and Arnold Schwarzenegger

Monica Barbaro and Arnold Schwarzenegger at the 'FUBAR' shoot for TV Insider
Maarten de Boer

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro

Monica Barbaro and Arnold Schwarzenegger, with Augie, at the 'FUBAR' shoot
Maarten de Boer

Monica Barbaro and Arnold Schwarzenegger, with Monica’s dog Augie

Monica Barbaro and Arnold Schwarzenegger at the 'FUBAR' shoot with TV Insider Magazine
Maarten de Boer

Monica Barbaro and Arnold Schwarzenegger, checking out TV Insider Magazine

Monica Barbaro and Arnold Schwarzenegger at the 'FUBAR' shoot with TV Insider Magazine
Maarten de Boer

Monica Barbaro and Arnold Schwarzenegger, checking out TV Insider Magazin

Monica Barbaro and Arnold Schwarzenegger behind the scenes of 'FUBAR' shoot
Maarten de Boer

Behind the scenes with Monica Barbaro and Arnold Schwarzenegger

Monica Barbaro and Arnold Schwarzenegger behind the scenes of 'FUBAR' shoot
Maarten de Boer

Behind the scenes with Monica Barbaro and Arnold Schwarzenegger

Monica Barbaro and Arnold Schwarzenegger behind the scenes of 'FUBAR' shoot
Maarten de Boer

Behind the scenes with Monica Barbaro and Arnold Schwarzenegger

Monica Barbaro and Arnold Schwarzenegger behind the scenes of 'FUBAR' shoot
Maarten de Boer

Behind the scenes with Monica Barbaro and Arnold Schwarzenegger

Monica Barbaro and Arnold Schwarzenegger behind the scenes of 'FUBAR' shoot
Maarten de Boer

Behind the scenes with Monica Barbaro and Arnold Schwarzenegger

Monica Barbaro and Arnold Schwarzenegger behind the scenes of 'FUBAR' shoot
Maarten de Boer

Behind the scenes with Monica Barbaro and Arnold Schwarzenegger

Monica Barbaro and Arnold Schwarzenegger behind the scenes of 'FUBAR' shoot with TV Insider Magazine
Maarten de Boer

Behind the scenes with Monica Barbaro and Arnold Schwarzenegger, checking out TV Insider Magazine

Monica Barbaro and Arnold Schwarzenegger, with Augie, behind the scenes of 'FUBAR' shoot
Maarten de Boer

Behind the scenes with Monica Barbaro and Arnold Schwarzenegger and Monica’s dog Augie

FUBAR

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Monica Barbaro

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Luke Kirby in 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
1
‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Star Luke Kirby on Lenny Bruce’s Ending
2
‘Jeopardy!’: Fans React to Triple Stumper Final Jeopardy by Thanking Taylor Swift
Y: The Last Man; Willow; Marvel's Runaway
3
All the Shows You Can’t Watch Anymore on Disney+ and Hulu
'American Gladiators' cast members
4
What Did the American Gladiators Do After ‘American Gladiators’?
Brett Goldstein, Jason Sudeikis, and Brendan Hunt 'Ted Lasso'
5
Is ‘Ted Lasso’ Really Ending? Everything We Know