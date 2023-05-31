“This is huge. It is read by so many people. I’ve been on a lot of covers but this one is without any doubt … the most recent,” Arnold Schwarzenegger joked when he and Monica Barbaro sat down for TV Insider’s shoot and checked out the June cover of TV Insider Magazine. And as that video showed, they had a lot of fun. And now you can see more of that in the photos of the two together, posing for portraits as well as behind-the-scenes candids.

In the new Netflix action series FUBAR, the two play father and daughter CIA operatives, and there was also time onscreen for some humor as well, including with Barbaro’s impression of Schwarzenegger — even if the scene wasn’t meant to be comedic. “I actually brought the puppet home to rehearse and I went over it a ton and was just working on the voice,” she told us.

She also asked Schwarzenegger to record the lines how he would say them, but “I said don’t say it the way I say it because that’s not funny. It is funny if you exaggerate the way I say it,” he shared, adding that after trying a couple things, “she chose really well.”

Between that and the photos below — which also include Barbaro’s dog Augie and the two with a copy of TV Insider Magazine — you can see why these two are great together.

