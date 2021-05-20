Arnold Schwarzenegger to Star in Netflix Spy Drama Series

Arnold Schwarzenegger is set to star in a new Netflix spy drama in what will be the movie veteran’s first major foray into scripted television.

The streamer has given an eight-episode order to the untitled spy series, produced by Skydance TV and created by Nick Santora (Reacher, Scorpion). Schwarzenegger (who will also serve as executive producer) is set to star alongside Unreal actor Monica Barbaro, who will play his daughter in the series. Netflix outbid several other competitors in November to secure the rights to the project and quickly put it into development with a script-to-series commitment.

“Fans from all over the world have been asking me for a wild ride like this for years, and now they’re finally going to get it because of our great partners at Skydance and Netflix,” said Schwarzenegger. “I am beyond pumped to start work on the show with Nick and Monica and the whole team.”

Schwarzenegger and Barbaro play a father and daughter who suddenly learn that they’ve each secretly been working as undercover CIA agents for years. After realizing that their entire relationship has been a lie and that they don’t really know each other at all, they’re forced to team up as partners and sort out their family issues against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor.

The series continues the collaboration between Skydance TV and Netflix, who have previously teamed up on Grace and Frankie and Altered Carbon. Skydance TV also has a long-standing relationship with Schwarzenegger, having produced the last two Terminator movies, Genisys and Dark Fate.

Netflix has not yet announced when the series is expected to air.