Days after her split from longtime husband Scott Wolf was announced, it appears Kelley Wolf has been taken into police custody.

In a disturbing audio file shared on her Instagram feed on Friday (June 13), she appears to be detained against her will and accuses her now-estranged husband of “abuse.”

“You had every opportunity to be reasonable,” a male voice says in the audial footage.

“Don’t. Don’t. Oh, my God, this is not happening,” she can be overheard saying, as the sound of handcuffs clinking can be heard in the background. “Fine. I’ll go. I’ll go on my own, please. I’ll go on my own. Wow. This is shameful, gentlemen, look at this. Look at this woman. This is shameful. Be ashamed. Be ashamed of yourselves, gentlemen.”

“I know what I’m doing. I’ve done this. This was my job. Shame on all of you,” her voice continues.

A male voice can then be heard telling her, “You made some comments to your dad, some comments to people that are concerning. We want to make sure you are okay.”

“Would you like to turn it off? You want me to turn it off? I was recording. I didn’t mean to,” she says before adding, “I think this is shameful, and Scott Wolf has been abusing me, and now you’re abusing me more.”

“We haven’t talked to Scott Wolf,” the male voice says. The video then shows a uniformed officer on screen before she demands access to her phone and appears on screen herself.

She also shared a photo on Instagram of her belongings with the caption, “This is horrible. I have been taken against my will. Please check on my kids. Also… I am happy! Happier than I have ever been. I have NO idea what or how this is happening in AMERICA.”

Wolf announced her split from actor Scott Wolf after 21 years of marriage on June 11.

In an Instagram post announcing her separation from the Party of Five star, she wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that Scott and I are moving forward with the dissolution of our marriage. This has been a long, quiet journey for me—rooted in hope, patience, and care for our children. While I will not speak publicly about the details, I feel peace knowing that I’ve done everything I can to walk this path with integrity and compassion. Scott Wolf is one of the best fathers I’ve ever known and one of the best partners a woman could have the privilege of sharing life with. He is kind, thoughtful, funny, and beautiful in spirit. We both look forward to an extraordinary life centered around the most extraordinary children. My priority has always been their wellbeing—and my own healing. That will never change. I am stepping into a chapter of peace, freedom, and protection—with grace. Thank you to the many friends, family, and professionals who have held space for me with love. Please respect our privacy during this time. May we all remember: healing isn’t loud. It’s sacred.”

Soon after, Scott Wolf issued his own statement to People, clarifying that he was the one to initiate the breakup, saying, “After 21 years of marriage, I have made the most difficult decision of my life, and filed for divorce from my wife Kelley. Our children have always been, and continue to be, the loves of our lives and our every priority, so I kindly ask for privacy at this time as we help guide them through this new chapter.”

The Wolfs, who’d been married since 2004, share three children: Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and Lucy, 11.

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233.