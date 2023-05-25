‘FUBAR:’ Every Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie Reference in Show

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s FUBAR is not only the accomplished actor’s first scripted television show and a return to his action-comedy roots but also a celebration of several Schwarzenegger one-liners.

Outside of the True Lies-isms and Arnie’s Luke catchphrase, “That’s it, and that’s all,” there are several other quotes and one-liners that harken back to Schwarzenegger’s blockbuster films, from The Predator to The Terminator.

“FUBAR is, by far, the most surreal project of my career,” stated Nick Santora, who serves as showrunner and executive producer. “I grew up watching Arnold Schwarzenegger films — I’d hit my dad up for a few bucks so I could race to the movies and see the biggest star in the world on the big screen — so creating the first scripted television project for Arnold is unbelievably exciting for me.” That probably explains all the movie references this season.

If you’re gearing up to watch the 8-episode limited series co-starring Monica Barbaro, Jay Baruchel, and Fortune Feimster, and more, you may be able to make a drinking game out of it during your Netflix binge: take a shot every time you hear a classic Arnie quote.

Here’s a list to help you recognize every Arnold Schwarzenegger one-liner from FUBAR.

FUBAR, Streaming Now, Netflix