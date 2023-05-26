4 Lingering Questions for a ‘FUBAR’ Season 2

Fubar. Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner in episode 101 of Fubar. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s FUBAR has arrived on Netflix for your bingeing pleasure.

But after it’s done, you may be wondering what’s left to come, given several plot points left lingering in the aftermath. Although the series set up more drama and action, there’s still no official word on a Season 2.

And given how many Netflix projects have the bad habit of ending short, not to mention the ongoing writers’ strike and how much cash it may take to get Schwarzenegger back. And let’s face it, getting the gang back together wouldn’t be the same without Arnie and his multitude of quotes, “That’s it, and that’s all.”

However, if the action series gods grant us another season, these are the lingering questions returning writers and showrunner Nick Santora will have to ensure are answered.

Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Luke’s Love Triangle

It’s pretty obvious Arnie’s Luke is head-over-heels over his ex-wife Tally (Fabiana Udenio) and is hard-pressed to get her back.

However, once he does and realizes he’s going to put her through the same espionage crap that caused the divorce in the first place, he breaks it off. She rashly decides to marry Donnie (Andy Buckley), the man she’s not that into, but her wedding gets shot up by terrorists looking for her husband and daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro). Will she forgive Luke for putting her and her almost-husband in danger, or will it shed context on her relationship with her ex? How will she feel about her daughter keeping the exact same secret from her? What happens to Donnie!?

Fubar. (L to R) Jay Baruchel as Carter Perlmutter, Monica Barbaro as Emma Brunner in episode 104 of Fubar. Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2023
Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Emma’s Love Triangle

Emma really ended up doing a number on her ex-fiance Carter (Jay Baruchel), basically lying to him the same way her dad lied to her and her family about what he did for a living. She’s furious when she finds out her dad is secretly in the CIA, but she’s cheating on him on top of lying to Carter, which is something her dad never did to her mom. Eventually, Emma gets it on with fellow operative Aldon (Travis Van Winkle), and Carter finds out and dumps her, but not before she breaks it off with Aldon.

Now that she’s alone, she tries to crawl back on her coworker, and it backfires. Now, Aldon, Carter, and Emma are in a tight car together on the run. Tempers and realizations on behalf of Carter will surely lead to confrontation. And honestly, Carter, a meek civilian caught in the crossfire of CIA drama, deserves an explanation.

Fubar. (L to R) Stephanie Sy as Sandy Yoon, Rachel Lynch as Romi, Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner, Devon Bostick as Oscar Brunner in episode 102 of Fubar. Cr. Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix © 2023
Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

Family Matters

Now that the secret is out that Luke and Emma are operatives, they now have to contend with their family, who just found out. Although Tally got a bit of an explanation before the gunfire started, the same can’t be said for her son Oscar (Devon Bostick) and her granddaughter Romi. Even Uncle Barry has some explaining to do to his surrogate family. Will that family dynamic still be there are everything is all said and done?

Fubar. (L to R) Travis Van Winkle as Aldon Reece, Fortune Feimster as Roo Russell, Monica Barbaro as Emma Brunner, Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner in episode 107 of Fubar. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023
Netflix

Outed Identities

Tina (Aparna Brielle) contacts Luke from the main base and tells him due to their identities being compromised, a transportation officer is dispatched to the chapel in a van to collect them. They all board the van, including Tally, who discovers that she is among secret agents. With their true identities exposed and no option to go back home, what are they left to do? And although Barry (Milian Carter) revealed his true self to Tina, by the end of Episode 8, we see she hasn’t been as truthful and could be a double agent. We could see a Season 2 focus on dealing with several criminals coming after Luke and company and the truth behind Tina’s allegiance.

