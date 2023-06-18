The celebronauts’ night is rudely interrupted in the June 19 episode of Stars on Mars. TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek at the incident, with everyone rushing to evacuate!

When a fire breaks out in the hab garden (due to an electrical surge), the computer alerts everyone to the emergency. With the computer telling them to evacuate, the stars quickly begin moving (and Porsha Williams Guobadia wakes), though there is, at first, a question of where to go. “You guys aren’t moving fast enough; there’s a fire!” Tinashe exclaims.

“My goodness. Every day, it’s something,” Richard Sherman remarks.

With the risk of an explosion detected, the celebronauts quickly put on their suits before hurrying outside. Watch the clip above to see who’s rushing around (and who’s not), if everyone makes it outside, and what happens next.

In the aptly-titled “Fire in the Hole,” the ten remaining contestants must brave the elements of the brutal Martian desert to find out who has what it takes to survive after an unexpected fire breaks out in the hab. This week’s mission tests their survival skills and will earn them the coveted survivalist mission patch. Depending on the success of the mission, the assigned Mission Commander will either determine who is “Mission Critical” or be at risk of being extracted and sent back to Earth.

Star Trek legend William Shatner serves as Mission Control, doling out the information the celebrities need. “He encapsulates the tone of our show brilliantly because this is a big, bold, outlandish idea, and it’s designed to be family-friendly and to make you smile,” according to creator and exec producer Chris Culvenor.

Stars on Mars, Mondays, 8/7c, Fox