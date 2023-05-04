‘Stars on Mars’: Lance Armstrong, Natasha Leggero, Marshawn Lynch & More to Compete (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
1 Comment
'Stars on Mars' Cast
FOX

Stars on Mars

 More

Who will be “the brightest star in the galaxy” and win Fox’s new unscripted series Stars on Mars? Well, now we know who will be competing for the opportunity.

The network has announced the 12 celebrities who will be packing their bags and preparing for launch to “the red planet”: former professional road-racing cyclist and investor Lance Armstrong; comedian, actress, and writer Natasha Leggero; former Super Bowl champion, community advocate, and entrepreneur Marshawn Lynch; comedic actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse; Olympic figure skater and TV personality Adam Rippon; professional wrestler and UFC champion, Olympic medalist, and actress Ronda Rousey; TV personality and restaurateur Tom Schwartz; sports analyst and professional football player Richard Sherman; multi-platinum-certified POP & R&B disruptor, singer, songwriter, and dancer Tinashe; TV personality, actress, and author Porsha Williams Guobadia; entrepreneur and artist Tallulah Willis; and SAG award-winning actress and producer Ariel Winter.

Premiering Monday, June 5, they will colonize, compete, and conquer “Mars.” They’ll face authentic conditions that simulate life on Mars and must use their brains, brawn, and social skills to outlast the competition. Legendary actor and Star Trek icon William Shatner will serve as Mission Control to give them their assignments. The celebrities will vote to eliminate one crewmate each week.

Scroll down for a look at the new unscripted series.

Stars on Mars, Series Premiere, Monday, June 5, 8/7c, Fox

Lance Armstrong on 'Stars on Mars'
Brook Rushton/FOX

Lance Armstrong

Natasha Leggero on 'Stars on Mars'
Brook Rushton/FOX

Natasha Leggero

Marshawn Lynch on 'Stars on Mars'
Brook Rushton/FOX

Marshawn Lynch

Christopher Mintz-Plasse on 'Stars on Mars'
Brook Rushton/FOX

Christopher Mintz-Plasse

Adam Rippon on 'Stars on Mars'
Brook Rushton/FOX

Adam Rippon

Ronda Rousey on 'Stars on Mars'
Brook Rushton/FOX

Ronda Rousey

Tom Schwartz on 'Stars on Mars'
Brook Rushton/FOX

Tom Schwartz

Richard Sherman on 'Stars on Mars'
Brook Rushton/FOX

Richard Sherman

Tinashe on 'Stars on Mars'
Brook Rushton/FOX

Tinashe

Porsha Williams Guobadia on 'Stars on Mars'
Brook Rushton/FOX

Porsha Williams Guobadia

Tallulah Willis on 'Stars on Mars'
Brook Rushton/FOX

Tallulah Willis

Ariel Winter on 'Stars on Mars'
Brook Rushton/FOX

Ariel Winter

'Stars on Mars' Cast
FOX

The celebrities

'Stars on Mars'
FOX

HAB-1701

'Stars on Mars'
FOX

Completing a task

'Stars on Mars'
FOX

On mission

'Stars on Mars' Poster
FOX

Stars on Mars key art

Stars on Mars

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
James Roday Rodriguez and Allison Miller in 'A Million Little Things'
1
‘A Million Little Things’ Bosses Go Deep Into Series Finale
James Roday Rodriguez in 'A Million Little Things'
2
James Roday Rodriguez on ‘AMLT’ Finale Loss: ‘Maybe That’s the Trick We Pulled Off’
Jay R Ferguson and Ames McNamara in The Conners
3
Did ‘The Conners’ Say Goodbye to Johnny Galecki’s David for Good in Season 5 Finale?
Frannie Marin, Carolyn Wiger, Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, and Danny Massa in 'Survivor' Season 44 Episode 10
4
‘Survivor’ Recap: Leader’s Plan Fails as ‘Era of Alliances’ Ends
Clint and Gina in 'Married at First Sight' Season 16
5
‘MAFS’: 5 Key Moments from ‘What’s Our Safe Word’