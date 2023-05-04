Who will be “the brightest star in the galaxy” and win Fox’s new unscripted series Stars on Mars? Well, now we know who will be competing for the opportunity.

The network has announced the 12 celebrities who will be packing their bags and preparing for launch to “the red planet”: former professional road-racing cyclist and investor Lance Armstrong; comedian, actress, and writer Natasha Leggero; former Super Bowl champion, community advocate, and entrepreneur Marshawn Lynch; comedic actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse; Olympic figure skater and TV personality Adam Rippon; professional wrestler and UFC champion, Olympic medalist, and actress Ronda Rousey; TV personality and restaurateur Tom Schwartz; sports analyst and professional football player Richard Sherman; multi-platinum-certified POP & R&B disruptor, singer, songwriter, and dancer Tinashe; TV personality, actress, and author Porsha Williams Guobadia; entrepreneur and artist Tallulah Willis; and SAG award-winning actress and producer Ariel Winter.

Premiering Monday, June 5, they will colonize, compete, and conquer “Mars.” They’ll face authentic conditions that simulate life on Mars and must use their brains, brawn, and social skills to outlast the competition. Legendary actor and Star Trek icon William Shatner will serve as Mission Control to give them their assignments. The celebrities will vote to eliminate one crewmate each week.

Scroll down for a look at the new unscripted series.

Stars on Mars, Series Premiere, Monday, June 5, 8/7c, Fox