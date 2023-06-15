‘Billions’ to End With Season 7, Showtime Sets Premiere Date

Showtime has confirmed that its hit drama series Billions is coming to an end with its seventh and final season. The premiere of Billions Season 7 is slated to arrive on the Showtime and Paramount+ streaming services Friday, August 11, before making its on-air debut Sunday, August 13, at 8 pm ET/PT on Showtime linear.

“Billions has deftly explored power, money and greed in a way that not only made it a massive hit, but also defined its own genre thanks to the creative brain trust of Brian and David,” said Chris McCarthy, President & CEO, SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks. “This final season is packed full of the incredible, complex dialogue and character dynamics fans have come to love, and we are thrilled to partner with them on turning this hit series into a global franchise.”

In Billions Season 7, alliances are turned on their heads, old wounds are weaponized, and loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions, enemies become wary friends, and Damian Lewis (Bobby Axelrod) returns as the stakes grow from Wall Street to the world. Billions also stars David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Jeffrey DeMunn, Dola Rashad, Sakina Jaffrey, Daniel Breaker, and Toney Goins.

Since its premiere in 2016, Billions have been one of Showtime’s signature shows, and as it was previously announced, the network plans to expand the series with several spinoffs in development. All of which will be executive produced by Billions showrunners Brian Koppelman, David Levien, and Paul Schiff.

Dan Soder, who has played the role of stock trader Mafee since Season 1, accidentally disclosed that Billions would be ending with Season 7 during an appearance on NBC Sports Chicago’s Football Night in Chicago in March.

“Season 7, the final season of Billions, is on its way,” Soder said, adding, “Am I not supposed to say that? I don’t know if I’m supposed to say that.”

“It doesn’t matter. You just said it,” anchor Mike Berman bantered, leaving Soder to reply with, “It’s the final season.”

Billions, Season 7 Streaming Premiere, Friday, August 11 on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME

Billions, Season 7 Cable Premiere, Sunday, August 13, 8 pm ET/PT on Showtime