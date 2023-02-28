Damian Lewis to Return to ‘Billions’ For Season 7

The Axe is back, as Damian Lewis is set to return as fan-favorite Bobby Axelrod for the upcoming seventh season of Showtime‘s acclaimed drama series Billions.

Lewis will appear in six of the 12 episodes when the show returns later this year. Production is currently underway in New York City on the hit series, which also stars Emmy-winner Paul Giamatti (Lodge 49), Corey Stoll (The Deuce), and Maggie Siff (Mad Men). In addition, Toney Goins, who plays Philip, has been upped to series regular for Season 7.

The seventh season will see alliances turned on their heads as old wounds are weaponized and loyalties are tested. As betrayal takes on epic proportions and enemies become wary friends, Bobby Axelrod returns, increasing the stakes as they grow from Wall Street to the world.

Billions also stars David Costabile (Soulmates), Asia Kate Dillon (Orange is the New Black), Condola Rashad (Master of None), Jeffrey DeMunn (The Walking Dead), Sakina Jaffrey (Timeless), and Daniel Breaker (The Good Fight).

Lewis departed the series after Season 5 following the death of his wife, Peaky Blinders actress Helen McCrory. At the time, he thanked the show’s creators, Brian Koppelman and David Levien, writing, “A pleasure and a privilege to play Axe for 5 seasons with some of the smartest, funniest most talented cast and crew I’ve worked with. I’ll miss the Billions family. Yep, some jobs are more than just a job…. Love.”

Koppelman and Levien serve as showrunners and executive producers on the series alongside Beth Schacter. Andrew Ross Sorkin also helped create the show.

Billions, Season 7, TBA, Showtime