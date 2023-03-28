‘Billions’ Is Ending With Season 7 at Showtime, Says Co-Star Dan Soder

Showtime‘s Billions appears to have gone all in, as the network drama series will be concluding with its seventh season, as revealed by cast member Dan Soder. The actor, who has played the role of stock trader Mafee since Season 1, accidentally disclosed the news during his appearance on NBC Sports Chicago’s Football Night in Chicago over the weekend.

“Season 7, the final season of Billions, is on its way,” Soder began before adding, “Am I not supposed to say that? I don’t know if I’m supposed to say that.”

“It doesn’t matter. You just said it,” anchor Mike Berman offered, to which Soder replied, “It’s the final season.”

Showtime has yet to make an official announcement.

Although the premiere date for Season 7 has yet to be announced, Damian Lewis is set to return as fan-favorite Bobby Axelrod in six out of 12 episodes of the presumed final season. During the Season 5 finale, Lewis departed from the series, and Corey Stoll took the role of billionaire business tycoon Mike Prince.

The seventh season will see alliances turned on their heads as old wounds are weaponized and loyalties are tested. As betrayal takes on epic proportions and enemies become wary friends, Bobby Axelrod returns, increasing the stakes as they grow from Wall Street to the world.

Billions also star David Costabile (Soulmates), Asia Kate Dillon (Orange is the New Black), Condola Rashad (Master of None), Jeffrey DeMunn (The Walking Dead), Sakina Jaffrey (Timeless), and Daniel Breaker (The Good Fight).

In the meantime, Showtime is set to merge with the Paramount+ streaming service and is working on four potential spinoffs for Billions. These include Millions, which will follow the lives of aspiring financial moguls in their thirties in Manhattan, and Trillions, which will feature fictional tales about the wealthiest people globally. Additionally, spinoffs set in Miami and London are also in development.

Billions, Season 7, TBA, Showtime