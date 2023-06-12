Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of June 12-18.

The Droughtlander is over! Of course Outlander‘s return (June 16 on Starz) tops our list this week, with the focus for Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) their bond. Also back, but in a new spinoff, are Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Maggie and Negan, heading to post-apocalyptic Manhattan in The Walking Dead: Dead City (June 18 on AMC and AMC+).

Over on streaming, get ready for more very memorable stories with Black Mirror (June 15 on Netflix), featuring Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Josh Hartnett, Salma Hayek Pinault, Zazie Beetz, and more. On the other side, if you’re looking for more light-hearted, fun adventures, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise has many more in store in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 (June 15 on Paramount+).

If you’re looking for comedy, HBO‘s televangelist family is back in The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 (June 18) — and the spoiled children find leadership is harder than they imagined. Plus, The Wonder Years is finally back (June 14 on ABC), with guest stars including Phoebe Robinson, Patti Labelle, Tituss Burgess, Donald Faison, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and Bradley Whitford.

Returning to the list from last week are Stars on Mars (was #6), The Other Two (was #8), The Idol (was #10), and America’s Got Talent (was #17).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings?