The Wonder Years is almost back and with it comes the return of fan favorites and the arrival of new faces.

Season 2 is set to kick off on Wednesday, June 14, and picks up in 1969 where the Williams family are a year older and wiser, but still serving up plenty of laughs and heart in the dramedy. Along with the show’s main cast returning, including Elisha Williams, Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, Amari O’Neil, Julian Lerner, and Milan Ray, the show makes way for some exciting guest stars.

Among the talent featured this season are Phoebe Robinson, Patti Labelle, Tituss Burgess, Donald Faison, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and Bradley Whitford. Scroll down for a peek at their roles, below, and learn more before the season premiere.

The Wonder Years, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, June 14, 9/8c, ABC