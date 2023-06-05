First Look: ‘The Wonder Years’ Cast Returns With New Guest Stars in Season 2 (PHOTOS)

The cast of 'The Wonder Years' Season 2
The Wonder Years is almost back and with it comes the return of fan favorites and the arrival of new faces.

Season 2 is set to kick off on Wednesday, June 14, and picks up in 1969 where the Williams family are a year older and wiser, but still serving up plenty of laughs and heart in the dramedy. Along with the show’s main cast returning, including Elisha Williams, Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh, Laura Kariuki, Amari O’Neil, Julian Lerner, and Milan Ray, the show makes way for some exciting guest stars.

Among the talent featured this season are Phoebe Robinson, Patti Labelle, Tituss Burgess, Donald Faison, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, and Bradley Whitford. Scroll down for a peek at their roles, below, and learn more before the season premiere.

The Wonder Years, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, June 14, 9/8c, ABC

Elisha Williams in 'The Wonder Years' Season 2
ABC/Matt Sayles

Elisha Williams returns as Dean Williams.

Dulé Hill in 'The Wonder Years'
ABC/Matt Sayles

Dulé Hill returns as Williams family patriarch Bill.

Saycon Sengbloh in 'The Wonder Years' Season 2
ABC/Matt Sayles

Saycon Sengbloh returns as matriarch Lillian Williams.

Laura Kariuki in 'The Wonder Years' Season 2
ABC/Matt Sayles

Laura Kariuki returns as Kim Williams.

Julian Lerner in 'The Wonder Years' Season 2
ABC/Matt Sayles

Julian Lerner returns as Brad Harper.

Milan Ray in 'The Wonder Years' Season 2
ABC/Matt Sayles

Milan Ray returns as Keisa Clemmons.

Amari O'Neil in 'The Wonder Years' Season 2
ABC/Matt Sayles

Amari O’Neil returns as Cory Long.

The cast of 'The Wonder Years' Season 2
ABC/Matt Sayles

The cast of The Wonder Years poses for a group portrait.

Phoebe Robinson in 'The Wonder Years' Season 2
ABC/Matt Miller

Phoebe Robinson guest stars as Jackie. She’s the sister of Lillian and is Kim and Dean’s favorite aunt.

Elisha Williams and Phoebe Robinson in 'The Wonder Years' Season 2
ABC/Matt Miller

Phoebe Robinson’s Jackie has a heart-to-heart with Dean.

Tituss Burgess in 'The Wonder Years' Season 2
ABC/Matt Miller

Tituss Burgess guest stars as a drag performer with Southern roots that Dean and Bill meet in New York City.

Dule Hill, Elisha Williams, and Tituss Burgess in 'The Wonder Years' Season 2
ABC/Matt Miller

Tituss Burgess’ Lonnie shares a meal with Bill and Dean.

Patti Labelle in 'The Wonder Years' Season 2
ABC/Matt Miller

Patti Labelle guest stars as Bill’s mom, Mother Williams. The choir director at church, she’s as sweet as can be until someone hits the wrong notes.

The cast of 'The Wonder Years' Season 2
ABC/Matt Miller

Saycon SEngbloh, Laura Kariuki, Patti Labelle, Elisha Williams, and Dulé Hill pose for a Williams family photo.

Donald Faison in 'The Wonder Years' Season 2
ABC/Matt Miller

Donald Faison guest stars as Cliff’s (Allen Maldonado) frat brother, Terrence, who is also a real estate agent. Since the housing act passed, he’s pushing hard for Cliff to be among the first Black families to buy a house in the all-white neighborhood of Eastdale.

The cast of 'The Wonder Years' Season 2
ABC/Matt Miller

Charity Jordan, Allen Maldonado, Donald Faison, Saycon Sengbloh, and Dulé Hill share a smile.

Bradley Whitford in 'The Wonder Years' Season 2
ABC/Danny Delgado

Bradley Whitford guest stars as Dennis Van Der Kamp, Dean’s music teacher who surprises Bill with his knowledge about the jazz music scene.

Bradley Whitford and Dule Hill in 'The Wonder Years' Season 2
ABC/Danny Delgado

It’s a West Wing reunion for Whitford and Hill who reunite in this moment between Dennis Van Der Kamp and Bill.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner in 'The Wonder Years' Season 2
ABC/Matt Miller

Malcolm-Jamal Warner guest stars as Bill’s older brother, Melvin. Successful and insufferably smug, Melvin constantly reminds Bill about being favored by their father.

Dule Hill and Malcolm-Jamal Warner in 'The Wonder Years' Season 2
ABC/Matt Miller

Bill and Melvin have a brothers night out.

