Get ready to preach the gospel once more because the Gemstones are back in action for Season 3 of The Righteous Gemstones which is officially set to premiere Sunday, June 18 on HBO.

The upcoming nine-episode season will also be streamable on Max, each week at the same time as the 10 ET/PT broadcast on HBO. Created, written, and executive produced by Danny McBride, the mastermind behind Vice Principals and Eastbound & Down, The Righteous Gemstones is set in the world of the televangelist family headed by Eli Gemstone (John Goodman).

As hinted in the teaser, above, eldest son Jesse (McBride) is attempting to assume control of their empire alongside siblings Judy (Edi Patterson) and Kelvin (Adam Devine). But according to Eli’s reaction, above, it seems as though he feels like this shift in control could be a mistake as his children taunt each other across the family dinner table like little kids.

Still, it seems like the next generation of Gemstones are busy at work implementing their own ideas. “We’re picking up where Eli Gemstone left off, a man who’s done this job for like thousands of years and is America’s Jesus daddy,” Jesse says to his wife, Amber (Cassidy Freeman). And comedy abounds as the Gemstones become entangled with extremists, racecar drivers, and more, learning that being in charge is harder than they could have imagined and that their extravagant lifestyles come with a hefty price.

Along with featuring McBride, Goodman, Patterson, Devin, and Freeman, The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 includes Tony Cavalero as Keef, Tim Baltz as BJ, and Walton Goggins as Uncle Baby Billy among others.

Serving as executive producers alongside McBride on Season 3 are Jody Hill, David Gordon Green, John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Brandon James. Meanwhile, Jonathan Watson co-executive produces, David Brightbill produces, and Kevin Barnett, Edi Patterson, and Chris Pappas all serve as consulting producers.

Don’t miss the fun, check out The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 teaser, above, and mark your calendars for the show’s return on HBO this summer.

