‘Black Mirror’ Season 6 Trailer & Premiere Date Unveiled by Netflix (VIDEO)

Get ready for more dystopian nightmare fuel, as Netflix‘s Black Mirror returns on Thursday, June 15, along with a star-studded cast, including Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, Josh Hartnett, Salma Hayek Pinault, and Zazie Beetz.

The streamer released a new trailer (watch below) on Wednesday, May 31, giving fans their first proper look at the five new episodes, promising “five new worlds,” “five new realities,” “five new nightmares,” and much, much more.

First up is an episode titled ‘Joan Is Awful,’ starring Schitt’s Creek alum Annie Murphy as Joan, an average woman who is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life. The episode also stars Hayek Pinault, who portrays the ‘fictional’ Joan, Ben Barnes, Himesh Patel, Michael Cera, and Rob Delaney.

Next is ‘Loch Henry,’ about a young couple who travel to a sleepy Scottish town to work on a genteel nature documentary, only to find themselves drawn into a juicy local story involving shocking events of the past. The cast includes Daniel Portman, John Hannah, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, and Samuel Blenkin.

Aaron Paul leads ‘Beyond The Sea,’ an episode set in an alternative 1969 where two men on a perilous high-tech mission wrestle with the consequences of an unimaginable tragedy. It also stars Hartnett, Mara, Auden Thornton, and Rory Culkin.

This is followed by ‘Mazey Day,’ about a troubled starlet who is dogged by invasive paparazzi while dealing with the consequences of a hit-and-run accident. It stars Clara Rugaard, Danny Ramirez, and Beetz.

Finally, things look to take a turn for the horror, as Red Mirror presents ‘Demon 79,’ set in Northern England in 1979, where a meek sales assistant is told she must commit terrible acts to prevent disaster. It stars We Are Lady Parts actress Anjana Vasan and I May Destroy You star Paapa Essiedu.

All episodes are written by the show’s creator Charlie Brooker, with Bisha K Ali (Ms. Marvel) co-writing ‘Demon 79.’ Directors include Ally Pankiw, Sam Miller, John Crowley, Uta Briesewitz, and Toby Haynes.