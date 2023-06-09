Tom Holland’s ‘Crowded Room,’ Judge Judy’s Son Dispenses ‘Tribunal Justice,’ ‘Renfield,’ NBA Finals

Apple TV+

The Crowded Room

Series Premiere

Inspired by the book The Minds of Billy Milligan, a haunting psychological mystery stars Tom Holland of Spider-Man fame as Danny Sullivan, a troubled youth whose involvement in a 1979 shooting incident in midtown Manhattan piques the interest of professor Rya Goodwin (Amanda Seyfried), who intends to unravel the secrets within Danny’s cluttered mind. The leads are excellent, although the series suffers by keeping its Big Reveal from being directly addressed for half of its 10-episode length. Once all the cards are on the table, The Crowded Room becomes a gripping account of a struggle for Danny’s soul and a taut courtroom drama. Launches with three episodes. (See the full review.)

FREEVEE

Tribunal Justice

“If dishonesty caused emotional distress, the three of us would all be in heavy therapy up here,” quips outspoken Judge Patricia DiMango, one of three litigators presiding over cases in this offshoot of Judy Justice. DiMango is joined by Judy Sheindlin’s son Adam Levy, a former D.A. in Putnam County, and Tanya Acker, a former L.A. Judge Pro Tem. After each hearing, the judges debate the case before declaring a verdict. Keeping order in the court as bailiffs: former Judge Judy staple Petri Hawkins Byrd and Cassandra Britt.

Michele K. Short / © Universal Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

Renfield

The Great’s Nicholas Hoult stars as the Prince of Darkness’s most unhappily loyal servant, with Nicolas Cage merrily fanging the scenery as Dracula, in a horror comedy that makes its way to streaming just two months after its theatrical opening. Among the recognizable comic talent in the supporting cast: Awkwafina as a New Orleans cop who sees the good in Renfield and Ghosts’ Brandon Scott Jones as the leader of a 12-step support group where the beleaguered hero hopes to cure his co-dependency with the iconic vampire.

INSIDE FRIDAY TV:

NBA Finals (8:30 pm/ET, ABC): Denver Nuggets currently leads the series 2-1. Can the Miami Heat tie it again?

currently leads the series 2-1. Can the tie it again? Dateline NBC (9/8c, NBC): Andrea Canning’s report on the 2013 murders of a Texas prosecutor, a district attorney and his wife includes an interview with Kim Williams , serving 40 years for her role in the assassinations carried out by her husband, a former justice of the peace.

, serving 40 years for her role in the assassinations carried out by her husband, a former justice of the peace. Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New (9/8c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries): In a movie prequel, Aurora (Skyler Samuels) is a recent college grad assisting a crime-fiction class when she and police officer Arthur (Evan Roderick) are presented their first mystery: a murder on the day of her friend’s wedding rehearsal, where the groom-to-be becomes the prime suspect.

The Proof Is Out There (10/9c, History): Journalist Tony Harris is back with new episodes of the series perusing videos of unexplained paranormal phenomena, including footage of possible UFOs presented to Congress, the latest alleged Loch Ness Monster sighting and a bizarre “Yellow Brick Road” found on the Pacific Ocean floor.

ON THE STREAM: